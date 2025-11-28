Yankees Could Lose Japanese Flame-Thrower to Giants

The New York Yankees are on the hunt for another starting pitcher and one of their top targets, flame-throwing Japanese right hander Tatsuya Imai, may no longer be an option.

While the Yankees are reportedly making Imai an offseason priority, the San Francisco Giants are emerging as the top suitor for the Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Imai wanted the opportunity to knock the Los Angeles Dodgers off their top, and the Giants look like a perfect place to do so.

"... winning against a team like that and becoming a World Champion would be the most valuable thing in my life. If anything, I’d rather take them down," he said.

Tatsuya Imai Linked to Giants Over Yankees

Several MLB general managers linked Imai to San Francisco, who face the Dodgers several times per season as division rivals. The Giants are in desperate need of more pitching depth this offseason, with one MLB executive telling ESPN that “pairing Imai with [Giants pitcher] Logan Webb makes a ton of sense.”

While the Giants and Dodgers have a famed rivalry, the Yankees are also top candidates to take the back-to-back World Series Champions down. Should the Pinstripes execute well in the offseason, there's a high likelihood they'll return as offseason contenders in 2026.

Would Tatsuya Imai Fit with the Yankees?

The 27-year old threw a 1.92 ERA and 0.892 WHIP with 178 strikeouts through 24 games in the Japan Pacific League in 2025. Throughout his nine-year career across leagues, he has a 3.07 ERA and 1.266 WHIP in 187 games.

Adding Imai to the rotation would give the Yankees a serious boost, especially at the beginning of the 2026 season. The Yankees suffered several blows to their starting lineup in 2025, with both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt requiring Tommy John surgery. While Cole will be back in 2026 (but not for Opening Day), Schmidt may not be. Carlos Rodón needed less invasive offseason surgery on his left elbow, but will also be unavailable to begin the season.

On the other hand, the Yankees do have a few healthy starters. Max Fried won the 2025 Golden Glove for AL pitchers and rookie Cam Schlittler had a historic postseason outing against the Boston Red Sox. They'll likely be the Yankees' top starters when the 2026 season begins, though the team is certainly looking to add another strong pitcher, though perhaps not Imai, while waiting for Rodón and Cole's returns.

