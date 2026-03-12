Yankees Exploring Gerrit Cole Pitching in Spring Training Game

The New York Yankees got the worst news possible last Spring Training when pitcher Gerrit Cole found out he needed Tommy John surgery. It's been a long road back for Cole, who missed the entirety of the 2025 season to work his way back to the mound.

Now, he's throwing live batting practice and gearing up to return for the regular season by early June. As Spring Training progresses, Cole is approaching his next milestone, and it may happen sooner than fans and analysts expected.

According to YES Network's Jack Curry, Cole and the Yankees will likely discuss the possibility of him taking the mound in a Spring Training game. Cole also told Curry he is scheduled to throw again in six days after throwing 35 pitches in a live bullpen session.

After Cole’s 35-pitch live BP session, he said he will throw again in 6 days. Cole said he and the Yankees “will likely” have a conversation about him pitching in a spring training game. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 12, 2026

In 2024, Cole was instrumental in the Yankees' run to the World Series. While he threw a 3.41 ERA in 17 regular season starts, he turned on the gas during the postseason, finishing five games with a 2.17 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 innings. For a Yankees team that is trying to claw their way back to the World Series and notch their 30th championship, Cole's arm is essential.

Yankees Missing Gerrit Cole Since March 2025

Cole's injury was the first in a rough year for Yankees pitchers. Clarke Schmidt also required Tommy John surgery in July and missed the rest of the 2025 season and could potentially miss all of 2026. Carlos Rodon, one of the Pinstripes' leading pitchers, got surgery at the beginning of the offseason to shave down a bone spur and remove loose bodies from his throwing arm.

While Rodon's recovery won't be as lengthy as Cole and Schmidt's, he won't be able to return to playing games until May. That leaves the Yankees relying on Max Fried, who lead the MLB in 2025 with most wins by a pitcher, and Cam Schlittler, a fan favorite who made his major league debut in the middle of 2025.

The rest of a standard five pitcher rotation is expected to be filled out by Ryan Weathers, an offseason trade addition from the Miami Marlins, Will Warren and Luis Gil. While all three are high-quality pitchers, the Yankees will be glad to get Rodon and Cole back as soon as possible. If all things go well with a Spring Training game, Cole could be back in action ASAP.

