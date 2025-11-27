Yankees Have Serious Pressure to Add Pitching Help

Though the offseason is still in its infancy stages, the New York Yankees are falling behind a pair of their AL East rivals in their respective quests for roster upgrades, particularly in the starting rotation.

The Boston Red Sox made a splash earlier this week by acquiring three-time All-Star and former Yankee Sonny Gray via trade from the St. Louis Cardinals for a package featuring Richard Fitts, who New York sent to Beantown as part of the Alex Verdugo deal in December 2023.

Just a day later, however, the Toronto Blue Jays one-upped the Red Sox by signing former AL Cy Young Award runner-up Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract in free agency.

It was well-known that both clubs entered the offseason looking for pitching reinforcements, and they got a head start on the rest on the league with a pair of major additions before the calendar has even flipped to December.

The Yankees are in that same boat when it comes to needing pitching help even after bringing back Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year pact, and perhaps they feel some pressure to act quicker upon seeing Gray and Cease join the division.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon

Why Yankees Need Rotation Help

New York's starters owned the fourth-best ERA of any group in the league during the 2025 season at 3.61. Declaring that its rotation is an area of need seems a bit shortsighted as a result, but the context is necessary in this case.

Carlos Rodón, who logged a 3.09 ERA and earned an All-Star nod this past season, is set to miss the beginning of the 2026 campaign after undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in October.

Ace Gerrit Cole is also trending towards remaining on the injured list to open next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March and subsequently missing all of 2025 for the Yankees.

Additionally, Clarke Schmidt will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season due to Tommy John surgery, which he received in July. He had posted a 3.32 ERA in 14 outings and 78 2/3 innings before going down with his injury.

Though a unit of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Luis Gil and Yarbrough or perhaps someone like Allen Winans isn't an awful unit on paper, there's still plenty of question marks.

New York does have a number of pitching prospects knocking on the door of the majors, such as Elmer Rodríguez, but it's already entering the year hoping that a pair of inexperienced arms in Schlittler and Warren can shoulder the load behind Fried, who finished fourth in AL Cy Young Voting this year.

It's also far from a guarantee that Rodón and Cole are going to be themselves when they do return, making it all the more imperative that the Yankees find another high-end starter this offseason.

Who Could the Yankees Target?

Though Cease is now off the open market, there's still a number of enticing options available to the Yankees.

A reunion with Michael King could be on the table after the club sent him to the San Diego Padres in December 2023 as part of the Juan Soto and Trent Grisham trade, and maybe Tatsuya Imai will emerge as a possibility after seemingly turning down the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible destination.

Landing back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers as he enters his final year of club control feels like a pipe dream at the moment, but the Yankees would fall among the top fits for him should he be made available.

It's not as though New York has a ton of openings in its rotation, but it desperately needs to find someone who can step in and throw some high-level innings next season.

