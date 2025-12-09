Yankees Could Reunite With Right-Handed Deadline Addition

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has a new problem plaguing his offseason plans. According to Cashman, the Yankees have too many leftie hitters, and need to try to add some right handed sluggers stat.

SNY insider Andy Martino shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that the comments could indicate a possible return for Yankees utilityman Amed Rosario in 2026.

"In light of Brian Cashman’s comments yesterday about Yankees being too left handed, I see a solid chance that the team brings back Amed Rosario," he wrote. "Can be RH first base complement to Ben Rice, among other things."

In addition to Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon all hit left handed. As does Cody Bellinger, whom the Yankees are reportedly trying their best to bring back to the team in 2026. While the Yankees have some of the best right-handed hitters out there in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, they certainly could have more depth in that department.

Amed Rosario's Season With the Yankees

The Yankees initially acquired Rosario in a trade with his former team, the Washington Nationals, at the 2025 trade deadline. Unfortunately, he suffered a string of injuries at the beginning of his tenure and played just 16 games for the Yankees, mostly at third base. In those games, he slashed a .303/ .303/ .485 for an OPS of .788 and hit one home run.

Rosario is currently a free agent and his last contract (initially signed with the Nationals) was for just one year at $2 million. Though the Yankees have several infield prospects that could replace a player like Rosario, he could be an option for a right-handed bat and fill in across positions like first and third base, as Martino mentioned.

The 30-year-old Rosario would likely be an inexpensive contract for a team trying to keep salary spend under $300 million. He even came in handy over the summer. When third baseman Ryan McMahon (who's future is up in the air as the Yankees consider him a trade piece) struggled, Rosario stepped in

However, even at his absolute best (in 2019 with the Mets, slashing .287/ .323/ .432 for an OPS of .755 and 15 home runs) Rosario isn't exactly another Aaron Judge. While re-signing Rosario might add the kind of depth Cashman is hoping to hand over to manager Aaron Boone, he certainly has some bigger offseason priorities.

