Yankees Could Benefit From Infielder Reunion
While the New York Yankees are up against some major questions in the outfield and on the mound, it's easy to forget that they don't have a perfect answer for shortstop, with Anthony Volpe's recovery keeping him out of play for at least the beginning of 2026. And of course, Volpe wasn't a perfect answer this season either.
Yankees' Infield Troubles in 2025
At the trade deadline, the Yankees acquired Jose Caballero, presumably to fill Volpe's role as-needed while the young shortstop was working through some persistent defensive and offensive issues. While Caballero never became the team's go-to shortstop, he remained a strong bench option, and the favorite among fans for the starting role.
Amid all his issues, Volpe had apparently been secretly dealing with a shoulder injury that began in May and plagued him all year. Volpe has now received surgery for the issue, and when he heals completely, he really might get back to playing as the elite defender the Yankees have been selling fans all year. In the meantime, though, they'll likely play Caballero and see what he can do.
Replacing Volpe, at Least for Now
That leaves them looking for a backup option, and they can't do much better than Amed Rosario, a utility man the Yankees shouldn't let get away from them.
Rosario was another deadline acquisition for the Yankees, who were scrambling to shore up the infield after the saga of "Jazz Chisholm or DJ LeMahieu" at second came to an end. Chisholm went back to second, LeMahieu was out and Ryan McMahon was acquired for third, and went on to thrive in the role. Rosario was left with nothing to do, but it's possible his number is coming up.
The New York Post's Dan Martin made a case for Rosario given his strong performance at the plate and the Yankees current infield situation while Volpe bounces back.
Rosario is a Strong Backup Option
"Rosario has never hit lower than .284 against lefty pitching in a season," Martin wrote. "It was .302 with an .819 OPS last season. He could play second or third and a little outfield in a pinch. He is a reserve player who brings enthusiasm and strong work habits."
"If Jose Caballero begins next season as the Yankee shortstop as Anthony Volpe rehabs from shoulder surgery, could the Yanks use, say, Oswaldo Cabrera and Rosario as flexible bench pieces?"
It's more likely than you think. The Yankees have a strong third baseman in McMahon, and a strong first baseman in breakout star Ben Rice (if they decide to keep him at first and away from the catcher spot). Jazz Chisholm is a very strong second baseman, and logged 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season, proving his value as he remains under team control through 2026. The biggest question is shortstop, and has been for a while. The Yankees could do a whole lot worse than Caballero and Rosario as they focus on bigger offseason issues.
