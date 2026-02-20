Yankees First Spring Training Game Will Be Revealing

Baseball is finally back and the New York Yankees are gearing up for their first game of Spring Training, which takes place against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

While it's just the beginning of a long season, there's a lot to look forward to. Here are three things to watch in the first few games of the year:

1. Yankees Top Pitching Prospect Take the Mound

Against the Orioles, third-ranked Yankees prospect Elmer Rodríguez will start on the mound. Rodríguez, a right-handed pitcher, sailed through the minors last season, appearing in the high-A, double-A and triple-A in 2025. Overall, he threw a 2.58 ERA in 26 starts. He was initially drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox in the first round, but was traded to the Yankees during the 2024 offseason.

While Rodríguez was one of the lightest players in his draft class, he's been packing on muscle and throws a mean fastball. His sole AAA start left much to be desired, but he might be making his major-league debut later this season, if all goes well.

2. Key Players in Starting Lineup

The Yankees' starting lineup for the Orioles matchup will include four regular starters: catcher Austin Wells, shortstop Jose Caballero, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., utility player Amed Rosario. Caballero is set to be the Yankees' starting shortstop as Anthony Volpe recovers from a torn labrum, for which he had surgery during the offseason.

The following day, superstar Aaron Judge will play in right field. Against the Mets later in the weekend, he'll be in at designated hitter. Judge will miss some Spring Training time to play in the World Baseball Classic, serving as outfielder and captain for Team USA, and the Yankees are trying to get reps in before he departs for the tournament in early March.

While these players are unlikely to play the entire games, it's the first taste of action from major leaguers looking to show off their offseason work and build chemistry for the season ahead.

3. ABS is Here to Stay

Despite what players and fans might think about it, the Automated Ball-Strike system is coming to the majors. While it made an appearance during Spring Training and in the minors, teams will now get two challenges per game to verify calls with ABS.

In past interviews, Judge has shared his reservations about the system, but is embracing it as training continues on. In a video posted to social media from a recent practice, Judge successfully challenged a call on a pitch from reliever Paul Blackburn. The Yankees captain lead the league in incorrect calls against him last season and is encouraging his teammates to be aggressive with the system, per insider Bryan Hoch.

