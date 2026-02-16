Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge Plan Before WBC

The New York Yankees fans got the news they wanted to hear from Tampa. Aaron Judge is fully cleared for spring training workouts after dealing with an elbow injury that bothered him for most of the second half last season.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo shared the update on X, revealing Boone's plans for the captain before he leaves for the World Baseball Classic.

"Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge, who dealt with a flexor strain late last season, will be a full go in full-squad workouts starting this week. He said the plan is for Judge to play in "four or five" of the Yankees' first nine Grapefruit League games before he leaves for the WBC," as per Castillo.

Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge, who dealt with a flexor strain late last season, will be a full go in full-squad workouts starting this week. He said the plan is for Judge to play in “four or five” of the Yankees’ first nine Grapefruit League games before he leaves for the WBC. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 15, 2026

Judge dealt with a flexor strain in his right elbow that put him on the injured list back in late July. He came back as a designated hitter but couldn't throw without pain for weeks. The injury limited his throwing through the playoffs, though he still managed to put together the best October of his career at the plate.

An MRI after the season brought good news. His elbow healed up on its own without needing surgery, clearing the way for a full spring training.

Limited Spring Games Before WBC Departure

The Yankees are taking a different approach with Judge this spring. They're pushing him harder and faster than usual because he needs to be ready for the World Baseball Classic by March 1.

Boone wants Judge built up to six innings by the time he heads to Houston to join Team USA. That means facing live pitching earlier than normal and going through tougher workout days in February. It's not the careful, gradual ramp-up the Yankees typically prefer for their stars.

Judge will captain Team USA after skipping the 2023 tournament. He cited wanting to focus on his first spring training as Yankees captain and recovering from the grind of his record-breaking 62-home run season and demanding free agency.

Pool play starts March 6, and Judge needs to be ready for nine-inning games right away.

He's joined by closer David Bednar on the roster, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. will suit up for Great Britain as co-captain. The Yankees will get Judge back after the WBC final on March 17. That gives them just under a week of spring training before they open the regular season March 25 in San Francisco.

Judge turns 34 this season and is still chasing that first World Series ring. He could also reach 400 career home runs in 2026 if he stays healthy. The elbow clearance gives the Yankees their best player at full strength heading into what they hope is a championship season.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!