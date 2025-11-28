Yankees Free Agent Predicted to Sign Multi-Year Deal

The New York Yankees had big plans for Devin Williams when they traded veteran starter and rotation staple Nestor Cortes Jr. to get him. It was a swap that also included Caleb Durbin, who garnered Rookie of the Year votes for the Milwaukee Brewers. Durbin finished third in that voting, while Williams floundered at times, ultimately removed from the closer's role before ultimately settling down at the end of the 2025 season and in the postseason.

Projected Deal for Williams

Even with those struggles, Williams will be a hot commodity in free agency. According to Zach Mentz of Cleveland.com, Williams will seek a three-year, $51 million deal.

In Williams' lone season in the Bronx, he pitched to a 4.79 ERA in 62 innings. He did have an electric strikeout rate. His 34.7% strikeout rate was in the 97th percentile in baseball. He also had a 3.11 expected ERA and 2.68 FIP, showing that he may have also run into some bad luck.

Aug 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Teams are more likely to look at those underlying numbers rather than his ERA, which doesn't tell the whole story. Those blown saves were ugly, but if there was ever a rebound candidate to take a chance on, Williams might be that guy. The team that Williams signs with has a shot at seeing the reliever that pitched well at the end of the year, as opposed to those ugly summer outings which had him losing his role as closer.

Williams to the West Coast?

A team like the Los Angeles Dodgers could be in on Williams. In his initial presser in New York, he admitted that he thought he was headed to world champions' bullpen. It was the Yankees who eventually sealed the deal last winter.

"I kinda thought I'd be going to L.A.," Williams said, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. "That was what I was being told. And the Yankees snuck in there under the table and got the deal done."

The Yankees probably won't bring Williams back. They already made their first big financial commitment in Trent Grisham, and they most likely won't tie over $40 million to two players if one of them was a reliever who labored with the team last year.

