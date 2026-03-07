Yankees' David Bednar Eyes Lofty 2026 Goal

Without Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, the New York Yankees have an interesting bullpen situation.

The one-year experiment with Williams didn't work out while Weaver also decided to join him on the New York Mets.

The Yankees bullpen is a bit depleted, but they still have a wide variety of arms to help get them through the 2026 season.

Look no further than David Bednar. The 31-year old seemingly came out of nowhere last year and now he's given 10-1 odds to lead the majors in saves, according to ESPN.

David Bednar Has Real Shot to Lead MLB in Saves

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) works out during spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bednar began his career in San Diego for a pair of years before he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021. The 6'1'' 250-pound reliever has 111 career saves, 27 of which came a year ago. The Yankees didn't immediately use him as their closer, though they soon figured out just how efficient and effective he could be.

In total he played in 22 games for the Yankees last year, recording a save in 10 of those. Bednar began the 2025 season in Pittsburgh where he picked up 17 saves in 42 appearances. Obviously, it's not going to be a save situation every time he goes out there.

A year ago the Yankees were led by Williams who had 18 saves in 67 games played. It's crazy to think Bednar was only eight saves shy when he appeared in 45 fewer games. Those numbers don't seem real, and it shows how much potential he truly has with a full year in The Bronx.

111 Career Saves and Counting

Feb 12, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) works out during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With a career 3.15 ERA, it's a coincidence Bednar has both 111 saves and 111 career earned runs against him. He's 18-23 in his career but was a perfect 4-0 in a Yankees uniform last season.

Williams and Weaver both being on the Mets leaves this team no choice but to give Bednar the ball in the ninth inning. That's a role he's extremely comfortable in, as seen with his 39 save season back in 2023, but somehow Bednar seems to keep getting better.

According to Baseball Savant, his K% was in the Top 97 percentile a year ago. He had plenty of other incredible numbers including his Fastball Velo (97.1), Whiff% (31.1), and xERA (2.84), all of which were in at least the Top 88 percentile. It's safe to say Bednar will pick up right where he left off, as he's been lights out in Spring Training thus far.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!