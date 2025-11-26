Dodgers Predicted to Land Yankees All-Star in Free Agency

Devin Williams thought he was headed to Los Angeles last year ... until the New York Yankees came in at the last minute and acquired the elite relief pitcher.

More news:Former Fan Favorite Says Dodgers, Blue Jays World Series Was Good For Baseball



Now a free agent a year later, Williams can call his own shot and ink a deal with the Boys in Blue.

There have been rumors swirling that Williams and the Dodgers could be an elite pairing. Williams is looking to reset his market value after somewhat of a tough year in the Bronx. The Dodgers need to improve their bullpen in the worst way possible, with a right-handed high-leverage arm atop the wishlist.

More news:Luka Doncic Wears World Series Hat in Latest Dodgers, Lakers Crossover



Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently analyzed the free agent landscape. He then made predictions as to where some of the more decorated players may end up. Knox has Williams heading west to Los Angeles.

"It would seem that both the Dodgers and Williams agree with Reynolds, at least to some degree. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported earlier this month that there was mutual interest between the two parties. Unless Williams receives a can't-refuse offer elsewhere, it could be hard to turn down a chance to play with the champs."

Devin Williams ➡️ ???

Eugenio Suárez ➡️ ???#MLBNHotStove predicts landing spots for the 2x All Stars. pic.twitter.com/wDFjmwQaNN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2025

Knox went on to mention several other reports linking the two parties together, thus building more of a case as to why he thinks the 31-year-old ends up in LA.

Williams has plenty of time pitching in the National League given his time with the Brewers. He's also a veteran arm with postseason experience. The advanced metrics from 2025 indicate an elite reliever. Williams ranked above the 90th percentile in offspeed run value, xBA, chase percentage, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, and extension.

The ERA in 2025 (4.79) might scare some people. However, Williams was far better in the second half of the season. It's not overly common to see a reliever ranking in the 99th percentile in whiff percentage out on the open market.

Williams has a proven track record in getting guys out — especially via the strikeout. As has been the case in postseason baseball for decades, it's imperative to have 'pen arms that can eliminate contact and get the punch out when facing pressure-packed situations.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.