Yankees Announce First Two Spring Training Starters

Ahead of their Spring Training opener on February 20, the New York Yankees have announced their starting pitcher.

Elmer Rodriguez will be the first Yankees pitcher to start this season as he kicks things off against the Baltimore Orioles.

The next day the Yankees have their first game at George Steinbrenner Field as Carlos Lagrange gets the nod.

These two know these reps aren't the end of the world, but getting off to a hot start is crucial for their long-term success within the program. New York has an extremely deep starting rotation, which is undoubtedly a great thing as Rodriguez and Lagrange both throw their names into the mix.

Elmer Rodriguez Starts the Yankees Spring Training Opener

"When I watch him, I look at him and think, 'That guy's gonna be a starter in this league for a long time.'" - Aaron Boone on top Yankees prospect RHP Elmer Rodríguez 👀 pic.twitter.com/kaczwZNrRk — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) February 16, 2026

After months of waiting, it's finally time for baseball again. Rodriguez, 22, went 11-8 last year with a 2.58 ERA. He threw 150 innings and struck out 176 batters. The 6'3'' 160-pound righty was a former fourth round pick by the Boston Red Sox.

In 2025 Rodriguez took home numerous awards including SAL Pitcher of the Week along with EAS Pitcher of the Week. If that's not enough, he was named Baseball America High Class A All-Star along with Baseball America Minor League All-Star.

Rodriguez was assigned to the Yankees on February 28, 2025 after the team traded for him on December 11, 2024. He's yet to make his big league debut, but the Puerto Rican knows he's one injury away from getting the call and it all starts here at Spring Training.

Carlos Lagrange Set to Follow

Carlos Lagrange strikes out Aaron Judge with a 102.6 mph fastball pic.twitter.com/MIsB4Ilh5I — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 16, 2026

Playing at home and on the road doesn't mean too much during Grapefruit League play, but Lagrange should have a great crowd on-hand as the Yankees host their first Spring Training game of the year on February 21 against the Detroit Tigers.

Lagrange, 22, is in a similar spot to Rodriguez. He also went 11-8 last year though his ERA sat at 3.53. He threw 30 fewer innings but managed to strike out 168 batters which is quite impressive as he only had eight less than Rodriguez with a much smaller sample size.

One of the main focal points when it comes to Lagrange is his frame. Standing 6'7'' 248-pounds, the Dominican Republic native brings a much different size and stature to the table. Yankees fans are in for a treat when they have the chance to see him throw as the team wasted no time throwing him and Rodriguez into the mix.

