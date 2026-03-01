Yankees Missed Out on Anthony Volpe Replacement

Prior to the 2026 season, the New York Yankees had been in talks with the Texas Rangers to bring in shortstop Corey Seager, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Seager, 31, is a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion and World Series MVP. Back in 2016 he was named NL Rookie of the Year along with his 2023 All-MLB First Team honors.

The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner has a career .289 batting average and has 1,254 hits in his illustrious career. He's yet another left-handed hitter though which could've been an interesting wrinkle in this lineup.

Regardless, it never came to fruition. The Yankees still have Anthony Volpe listed as their everyday SS when he returns from injury. In the meantime, Jose Caballero will be in that role.

Seager Trade Likely Wouldn't Have Been Cheap

Aug 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts after fouling a ball off of his leg during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Had the Yankees gone through with a deal for Seager, things would've looked a lot different. Not only would they have solved their shortstop problem, but they would've added yet another 20+ home run hitter to their lineup who has elite defensive abilities.

Throwing another lefty in the mix would've been a bit much, but it's clear their Volpe situation is far from handled. Either way, the team needed to use four prospects to trade for pitcher Ryan Weathers so they would've certainly tanked their farm system to bring in Seager as well.

Sherman didn't mention an exact timetable, though it's clear the Yankees and Rangers were in talks to make a trade. One could only assume that trade would've included Volpe, but who knows if the Rangers were ever serious about this trade in the first place.

Yankees Still Have Question Marks at Shortstop

Oct 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws the ball during workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Nothing will be settled until this team sees how Volpe does upon his return. He should be out the first month or so of the regular season, but the Yankees are exploring their options. Recent reports have confirmed they're testing Ryan McMahon at shortstop as well which could move a guy like Amed Rosario to third base.

Clearly there are a lot of moving parts. Trading for Seager would've put this team in a better position for the near future, but the long term benefits would've still been questioned. Volpe is far younger than Seager and some would argue he's past his prime, though not all of his numbers agree with that statement. Either way, there's no point in Yankees fans reflecting on what could've been. Instead, they must ride with Caballero and Volpe.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!