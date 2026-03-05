What Yankees' Ryan McMahon Experiment Means for Anthony Volpe

While it's only Spring Training, it's still incredibly notable that the New York Yankees are continuing to test Ryan McMahon out at a new position.

Second base isn't entirely new to the 31-year old though he's by far played the most games at third base in his career.

McMahon came to the Yankees late last year having spent his entire career thus far with the Colorado Rockies. McMahon has been in the big leagues since 2017 where he's made 675 starts at third base.

Shockingly, the Yankees continue to test him out at shortstop, a position where he's played just two games in his lengthy career. Keep in mind, McMahon has yet to start a big-league game at the position.

Are Yankees Looking to Have McMahon Replace Anthony Volpe?

Volpe, 24, is dealing with an injury that is estimated to keep him out of action at least the first month. Even if he's only out a month, it's never a great sign to have the everyday shortstop miss out on March and April.

Having played 470 career games, Volpe has played every single one at shortstop. The Yankees haven't tested him out at any other position and he's started all but 15 of those at the position.

Shortstop is Volpe's bread and butter, but his offensive issues are the big key. It's not like McMahon is an astonishing hitter, far from it, but it's clear the Yankees are experimenting with something this spring should they need to move around their infield in the regular season.

Yankees Infield Has Plenty of Moving Parts

Feb 20, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) takes infield before the start of the spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Jose Caballero was set to replace Volpe at shortstop while the soon to be fourth-year big-leaguer waits until he's back to 100%. Caballero is a solid name to have in the lineup but there are far better shortstops out there.

Seeing as the Yankees missed out on a guy like Bo Bichette, they're stuck with what they have. That's not a diss on Caballero, but clearly they had their chance to get a quality shortstop in the offseason which even included Corey Seager.

Now, New York is all over the place. Moving McMahon to shortstop would open up third base, but for who? Caballero has played 83 games there in his career and he's started 33 of those. If Volpe is indeed out a month, 33 is a good sample size to go off of as that's around the number of games he'd miss. Then again, they have guys like Oswaldo Cabrera and Amed Rosario who are projected to be their bench players, both of whom are extremely comfortable at third.

