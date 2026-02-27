Yankees Projected to Have Fewer All-Stars This Season

Coming off a year where the New York Yankees had four All-Stars, the team is now only projected to have three.

ESPN's way-too-early predictions don't mean everything, but losing an All-Star is still notable.

Last year, the team sent Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon, who was added as a replacement on July 11.

To no surprise, David Schoenfield believes Judge, Chisholm and Fried have what it takes to make it back to the game. Other than that, the only other player even mentioned was Cam Schlittler.

All-Stars Don't Mean Everything

Yankees fans need to take a step back and realize three All-Stars would still be extremely impressive, especially if Chisholm and Judge start as Schoenfield predicts. The insider still believes Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal will get the starting nod over Fried, but being one of the nine starting pitchers included is still a great accomplishment.

Other than the obvious, the Yankees could have a few sleepers that find their way into the All-Star game. It's far too early to tell, but the Yankees' pitching staff seems to be improved and there's room for more than just Fried on the roster.

Not having a single player make the AL reserves squad is notable as it leaves out players like Austin Wells, Ben Rice, along plenty of others. Schoenfield discussed how stacked the AL is at shortstop, which hurts Anthony Volpe's chances upon his return, though a weak second base field paves the way for Chisholm to start.

Yankees Road to Five All-Stars

Assuming the three mentioned pave their way into another All-Star game, New York would need a pair of other players to step up in order to surpass their total from a year ago. Again, it's worth mentioning Rodon was never an All-Star in the first place, but last-minute replacements happen now more than ever.

As long as David Bednar picks up where he left off a season ago, the Yankees reliever could easily fill that Rodon spot and be an All-Star. Bednar is the most likely Yankees reliever to make it in, but it's also worth keeping an eye on their newest pitching acquisition, Ryan Weathers.

Weathers hasn't been an All-Star before, but he's one of many Yankees vying to make their first appearance this season. It's not like this team uses an All-Star or bust approach, far from it, but at the end of the day, it's still a big accomplishment and something every big leaguer wants to experience in their career.

