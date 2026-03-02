Yankees Young Arms Are Putting on a Showcase

Every time you look up, the New York Yankees have a young pitcher on the mound, and they all seem to be impressive. While Spring Training results are a mirage for the most part, and a great February and March don't mean a player will be excellent for the regular season — just look at 2021 Domingo German, who dominated his exhibition outings — what these young pitchers are doing should still get your attention.

The latest of the top pitching prospects to have a good game was Ben Hess. Hess came out in relief against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

In two innings of work, Hess allowed one hit and struck out a batter. He was able to generate three swings and misses, which is what his top pitching prospect counterpart, Andrew Painter, was able to do as well with the Phillies.

When asked about what it was like so far pitching in these games, Hess was humble. He said he was just happy about being with the team at camp.

"It's been awesome," Hess said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I was super excited to get the invite over here, and I'm getting the opportunity to throw in games. Today I got to face the top of the lineup. It's a really good learning experience."

Hess said the one thing he's going to do while he's surrounded by as many veterans as he is is to just use this time as a learning experience.

"There's so many great players, and they're all willing to share what they know and what they've experienced," Hess continued. "Really, what I've been paying attention to is the routines and what they're doing in the day-to-day to get where they are."

Don't Forget Will Warren

Hess wasn't the most impressive of the young Yankees starters, though. Will Warren, who, in his rookie year, was a solid bottom-of-the-rotation arm, was also flawless against the Phillies that afternoon. The scoreless outing was impressive, but the ugly swings those Philly sluggers took should raise some eyebrows.

In 3.2 innings pitched, Warren didn't walk a single batter, while also striking out three and had batters swinging and missing 8 times. It was the most whiffs by any pitcher that game.

Warren is hoping that standing on the third-base side of the mound, as he did in college, will help him have a better season than the year before. While in the big leagues, he has been pitching from the first-base side.

