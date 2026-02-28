Yankees Pitchers Continue to Steal the Show in Spring Training

The New York Yankees elected to start Luis Gil against the Minnesota Twins in a game that saw them smash five home runs en route to a 12-run victory.

17-5 was the final as Gil was one of many reasons the Yankees improved to 6-2 this spring. Shortly after Gil got the start, top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange came into the game as he continues to steal the show.

Lagrange has been the talk of Spring Training as both him and Elmer Rodriguez are two of the top pitching prospects not just in the Yankees organization, but in all of baseball.

The Yankees had quite a few things to worry about heading into this season, but what they got out of Gil and Lagrange against the Twins proves they're simply on a different level.

Luis Gil Could Have a Massive Year

Sep 28, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) reacts as he heads to the dugout after the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

While he only pitched 11 games a year ago, Gil went 15-7 in 2024 and that's something Yankees fans haven't forgotten about. Looking to get back on track and settle in once again, Gil has been doing just that so far.

Fresh off a start where he went two and a third innings, Gil gave up just two hits, though one of those happened to be a home run. Either way, he still recorded a strikeout and the Yankees had his back offensively.

Gil will get more reps as time progresses but this start was his first since February 22. The Yankees aren't going to throw anyone out there for five innings as everyone remains on a pitch count. Against the New York Mets he threw two and two thirds innings but also gave up a home run. In that game though he recorded four strikeouts which was an incredible start to his 2026 campaign.

Carlos Lagrange Remains in the Spotlight

Lagrange touched 102.1 mph and recorded 4 Ks in 3 scoreless innings of work 🔥@LagranCarlos | @NYYPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/0gPoGC36yD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 27, 2026

The talk of the town continues to be Lagrange who threw the most innings out of anyone against the Twins. Gil was the only other pitcher to throw more than one inning, but it was Lagrange who threw three in a new middle-inning type role.

Lagrange, who's an extremely talented starter in the minors, would likely move to a bullpen role due to the Yankees have a surplus of starting pitchers. Anything can happen, but his three innings once again proved he should be ready to make his big league debut this year. Lagrange didn't give up a run and allowed just one hit in his three innings while striking out four.

