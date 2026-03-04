One Glaring Issue From Yankees' Max Fried Spring Training Debut

Despite the New York Yankees defeating Panama in convincing fashion, 11-1, the Spring Training debut of pitcher Max Fried saw one glaring issue.

In his three innings of work he allowed not one, not two, but three walks. Coming off a stellar 2025 campaign where he had a 3.7 K/BB ratio, Yankees fans were slightly concerned with his debut.

It's far too early to overreact, though a trio of walks in three innings does seem like a bit much. Walks were a slight issue towards the end of the year as he had five of them in the postseason, so it's just something to keep in the back of his mind.

Either way, Fried didn't give up a run. He allowed just one hit and struck out a Panama batter as he left George Steinbrenner Field with a win in his first appearance of 2026.

Fried Walks Three Batters in Three Innings

One can throw all the live bullpens they want but until they're on the mound against a new team, all bets are off. It doesn't matter how great he looked last year, Fried still needs to get things sorted out heading into the 2026 season. He's far from perfect, but that's hard for Yankees fans to believe as their ace is coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory.

Fried went 19-5 a year ago as he started 32 games, the most of his nine-year career. In fact, he had as many wins as he did in 2023 and 2024 combined. Seemingly nothing will top his 170 strikeout to 32 walk ratio in 2022 or even his 80 strikeout to 18 walk ratio in '23, but Fried still had an extremely respectable ratio in '25.

The Toronto Blue Jays absolutely picked him apart in Game 2 of the ALDS as Fried took the loss after giving up seven earned runs in just three innings of work. Oddly enough, he only walked two batters in that one.

Yankees Fans Have No Reason To Be Concerned

At the end of the day Fried is human and this was his first Spring Training appearance. It was technically an exhibition, so it was even more of a different environment than the already different vibes these Spring Training games bring.

There's no reason to believe Fried has regressed. The three walks he allowed were simply due to how long it's been since he last pitched. Spring Training is around for this exact reason: to get the rust off. Fried will do just that and Yankees fans have no reason to be concerned.

