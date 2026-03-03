Two Yankees Stars Making Spring Debut in WBC

While this isn't an official Spring Training game, it marks an interesting time for a pair of New York Yankees to make their 2026 debuts.

Pitcher Max Fried and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton are both set to face Panama in a World Baseball Classic exhibition.

Fried, fresh off a stellar 2025 campaign, will undoubtedly be on a pitch count at George Steinbrenner Field.

As for Stanton, Yankees fans are thrilled to just see him back in the lineup after he recently went on the record saying he couldn't even open a bag of chips. Tennis elbow is no joke, but it's not keeping him out of this exhibition.

Starting Pitcher: Max Fried

Max & Giancarlo make their Spring debuts 🌴#RepBX pic.twitter.com/7PNnU7uUXz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 3, 2026

Fried will throw the No. 54 back on as he's set to take on one of the many countries participating in the WBC: Panama. Panama has their first exhibition in Tampa before they head to Lakeland to take on the Detroit Tigers on March 4.

This game won't count for anything in the record books, but it's a great way to get Fried back out there. Yankees fans can't expect him to pitch a complete game, far from it, but he'll echo what many other pitchers have done in spring so far.

Coming off a year where he recorded a career high 19 wins, expectations are extremely high for the 32-year old. The lefty draws one of the lesser countries partaking in the WBC, but that doesn't mean he can go out there and not give 100%. Anything less and Yankees fans will be concerned, though they should take his debut with a grain of salt.

Designated Hitter: Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton is set to bat cleanup in a Yankees lineup that features fellow starters CF Trent Grisham, 1B Ben Rice, and potential LF Jasson Dominguez. Obviously with Aaron Judge as captain of Team USA, the Yankees don't have him in the lineup.

Stanton had everyone worried with his bag of chips quote though it should be noted there are no new developments with his injury. Tennis elbow continues to play a factor in his day to day life, and that's something manager Aaron Boone will monitor all season long.

At the end of the day, Stanton is mostly just the team's DH meaning he only has to focus on hitting. The team is doing everything in their power to focus on his strengths, and that's exactly what it'll take to get New York back to the World Series.

