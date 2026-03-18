Ryan McMahon's Position Change Impacts Yankees Bench

The New York Yankees have players locked into first and second base, but shortstop and third base continue to be an issue.

Veteran Ryan McMahon was brought to this team for a steep $16 million a year, and now manager Aaron Boone is changing his position.

There's no doubt he'll still get plenty of reps at third base, but Yankees' Chris Kirschner confirmed Boone likes what he sees out of McMahon at shortstop. They've been testing him there all Spring Training, so that comes as no surprise.

Knowing that, things start to change a bit when it comes to constructing the Yankees bench. Opening Day is exactly one week away, so there are certainly some tough decisions that need to be made in the near future.

Bench Locks: J.C. Escarra and Paul Goldschmidt

Aaron Boone said he would be comfortable having Ryan McMahon play shortstop if today was a regular season game, a sign at which way the Yankees are leaning when constructing their bench. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 17, 2026

Escarra is a hot topic currently as he's tasked with backing up Austin Wells, a catcher who made the World Baseball Classic All-Tournament team. That said, Escarra can more than hold his own. The only issue is the Yankees will be carrying two left-handed catchers, but both are extremely talented and it's clear neither one is going anywhere.

The Yankees made the decision to bring back Goldschmidt for another year. His age is certainly working against him, but that doesn't mean he can't produce. Some of Goldy's best numbers have come in the Pinstripes and the team expects more of the same here in 2026.

Carrying a backup catcher is obvious, and New York knows what Goldschmidt can bring to the table as a right-handed hitter. There's nothing wrong with Ben Rice, it's just a matter of having an option to go with a righty on any given day.

Fighting to Make the Roster: Amed Rosario, Jasson Dominguez, Randal Grichuk, Oswaldo Cabrera

Amed Rosario puts the Yankees on the board early with a leadoff solo blast! 💪



➡️ Watch LIVE on YES & The @gothamsports App: https://t.co/sWMqNZ0hci pic.twitter.com/ObkmAiPxVR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 25, 2026

The Athletic's Brendan Kuty and Yankees' Bryan Hoch both have Grichuk and Rosario rounding out the team's bench options. Rosario is a key piece to the puzzle as he's a utility man who has proven his worth time and time again across the league.

Rosario has played far more games at shortstop than third base, so that could give Cabrera a slight edge. If McMahon is indeed the backup shortstop, Rosario's use there is nowhere near what it once was. That said, they still have to look at Rosario vs. Cabrera, especially knowing the 27-year old is coming off a brutal ankle injury.

A catcher, first baseman, and utility man seem to be locks, it just depends on who fills that utility spot. As for their fourth bench player, an outfielder seems to be the best option. Dominguez has been raking this spring, but for whatever reason the Yankees are high on Grichuk despite being the newest addition to the team.

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