Yankees Land Four Players in Latest Top 100 Rankings

Opening Day is just around the corner, and things are looking good in Tampa. The New York Yankees have had a clean camp so far, with Spencer Jones turning heads by hitting multiple home runs in the early spring games, while several key players have already departed for the World Baseball Classic.

Back in Tampa, spring training has been smooth so far. The position players have looked sharp, and the camp has had a good energy to it despite Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon both expected to miss time early in the season.

That positive momentum got another boost when ESPN dropped their top 100 player rankings for 2026, with four Yankees making the cut. Aaron Judge, Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. all earned a spot on the list.

Closer Look at the Four Yankees Who Made the List

Jul 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run, his third home run of the game, in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Judge comes in at No. 2 on the list, right behind Shohei Ohtani. The panel called him the best pure hitter in baseball, and with a .311/.439/.677 slash line over the past four seasons, it is hard to argue.

He is captaining Team USA in the WBC right now, carrying that same leadership role he has built in the Bronx. Last October, he was one of the best players in the postseason, and ESPN projects him to hit 55 home runs this year, which would make him the first player ever with five career 50-homer seasons.

Fried earned his spot at No. 35 after a strong first year in pinstripes, going 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA and finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

With Cole and Rodon both out early, the Yankees are going to lean on him hard from game one. His ranking reflects just how much confidence they have in him to carry that responsibility.

Bellinger checks in at No. 52, and his second half last season is the big reason why. After a slow start, he hit .288 with an .859 OPS and 26 home runs over the final five months.

He re-signed with New York this offseason and comes in motivated to bring that version of himself from day one. A full season of that makes him one of the more dangerous bats in this lineup.

Chisholm rounds out the group at No. 78. He had a 30-30 season last year and is already talking about chasing 50-50 in 2026.

He is representing Great Britain at the WBC as co-captain, and with free agency coming after this season, a big year could set him up for one of the largest contracts for a second baseman in recent memory. He has the ability to make that happen.

Judge has won MVPs, broken records and done just about everything you can do as an individual player. The one thing missing is a World Series ring. With four players in the top 100 and a lineup built to do damage, this Yankees team has a real shot at getting him one.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!