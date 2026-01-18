Yankees Are Done With Cody Bellinger Bidding War

The New York Yankees have been a frontrunner to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger since he opted out of his contract in November, but that path forward got significantly more complicated Sunday morning.

According to The Star-Ledger's Bob Klapisch on social media, the Yankees have drawn a firm line in their pursuit of Bellinger. After months of negotiations with agent Scott Boras, New York has decided it won't chase Bellinger into a bidding war if another team makes a bigger push.

Klapisch laid out the Yankees' position clearly: "Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer. Yankees believe they've made a fair proposal - five years, $160 million, two opt-outs. They're prepared to let Bellinger walk," he said.

The stance reflects lessons learned from last winter's Juan Soto saga. Owner Hal Steinbrenner watched Soto leave for the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal after the Yankees offered $750 million. Coming up $15 million short still stings in the Bronx, and the front office appears determined not to get pulled into another escalating auction.

But this time, the Yankees believe they've already made a competitive offer. Klapisch's post detailed exactly where negotiations stand and how far New York is willing to go.

The five-year, $160 million package represents an upgrade from earlier proposals. New York initially offered around $155 million over five years but has since added multiple opt-outs, a significant signing bonus and no deferrals. The opt-outs would give Bellinger flexibility to test the market again if he performs well.

Still, Boras and Bellinger have consistently pushed for a seven-year commitment. That two-year gap has become the primary sticking point, with neither side showing willingness to budge. The Yankees view seven years as excessive for a player entering his age-31 season, especially one whose career includes a brutal three-year slump from 2020-22.

The decision comes at a pivotal moment in the offseason. Kyle Tucker just signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, while Bo Bichette agreed to three years and $126 million with the Mets on Friday. Both signings reshape the outfield market and create new complications for the Yankees.

Mets Emerge as Biggest Threat

Steve Cohen had reportedly set aside roughly $220 million to land Tucker before the Dodgers swooped in with their massive offer. That money remains available, and the Mets desperately need outfield help after losing Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, and Jeff McNeil this winter.

Bellinger would solve multiple problems for Cohen's club. He provides left-handed power, defensive versatility across the outfield, and the kind of established veteran presence the Mets need after their roster turnover. More importantly, Cohen has shown zero hesitation about outbidding the Yankees when he wants a player.

The 30-year-old proved his fit in the Bronx during 2025. He hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI while posting a career-high 5.1 WAR. Yankee Stadium's short porch became his best friend as he launched 18 of his 29 homers at home and slashed .302/.365/.544 in the Bronx.

Beyond the numbers, Bellinger brought exactly what the Yankees needed. His defense saved runs at multiple outfield positions. His left-handed bat balanced a right-heavy lineup. His veteran presence complemented Aaron Judge in the clubhouse. Losing that combination would hurt, but the front office has drawn its line.

Spring training begins in roughly five weeks. The Yankees explored other options, including Bichette before he signed with the Mets, but haven't committed to a backup plan. Either Bellinger accepts their current offer, or the Yankees move on to fill the outfield void through trades or lesser free agents. The waiting game has reached its final stage.

