Yankees Legend Visits Donald Trump at White House

From the field to the White House, former New York Yankees champion Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez has seemingly done it all. Now, that includes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Official accounts for the White House on social media posted a photo the Yankees legend and the president, captioned simply "POTUS x @AROD".

Rodriguez was in attendance as President Trump welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after their 2025 MLS Cup win in December. While ARod has no official ties to the club, he grew up in Miami.

According to reports by USA Today, Trump said he was a big fan of Rodriguez's and reflected on watching Yankees games with former owner George Steinbrenner.

"(Steinbrenner) liked me, I liked him and we both liked nobody else," the President said.

Trump also said that the sport is "not as hot right now" and reminisced on baseball being "hot as a pistol".

Alex Rodriguez's Career with Yankees

Rodriguez wore Pinstripes from 2004 until his retirement in 2016. He was initially coveted by the Yankees to fill a spot left by current manager Aaron Boone, who missed the entirety of the 2004 season as a player.

In addition to winning the 2009 World Series with the Yankees, Rodriguez is a 14-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP. He finished his career, which also featured stints with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, slashing .295/ .380/ .550 OPS of .930 in the regular season and with 696 career home runs.

After retiring, Rodriguez joined the Yankees as a special advisor to owner Hal Steinbrenner for the 2017 season and appears on Fox Sports as an MLB analyst alongside fellow Yankees legend Derek Jeter. He was also the subject of the 2025 HBO documentary series Alex vs. ARod, which sought to look back at Rodriguez's career.

Despite his excellent play, A-Rod's career has long been marred by performance enhancing drug scandals. He tested positive for PEDs in 2003, while playing for the Rangers, and was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season for his involvement in the Biogenises Scandal.

President Trump previously derided Rodriguez on social media, and said he would "go down as the biggest sports embarrassment of all time" in July 2013. The controversies surrounding PEDs are widely cited as reason for Rodriguez consistently missing the required percentage of the vote required for induction into the MLB Hall of Fame.

