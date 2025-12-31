Unexpected Yankees Injury Ranks Among Weirdest of 2025

The New York Yankees got banged up this season just like any other team, but most of the injuries were pretty run of the mill. The Athletic's year-end list of the weirdest injuries featured a retired Yankee, who injured himself outside of regular play.

At this year's Old-Timers Day Game, a unique Yankees staple, retired pitcher Mariano Rivera ruptured his Achilles tendon, landing him in the hospital, and in an honorary alumni mention from the NYT.

"And, finally, this special alumni award goes to … Mariano Rivera, who managed to rupture his Achilles in the Yankees' Old-Timers Game," The Athletic's Jayson Stark wrote. "So if you’re keeping score, that one goes: Father Time 1, old-timers trying to relive their youth 0."

Old-Timers Day Participants

Aug 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Former New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada (l) watches from the dugout with former Yankees pitchers Andy Pettitte (c) and Mariano Rivera (r) during the Old Timer’s Day Ceremony at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Old-Timers Day Game took place on August 9, and featured the talents of retired Yankees including Roger Clemens, David Justice, Alfonso Soriano, Josse Vizcaino, Ron Guidry, Paul O’Neill, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Willie Randolph, Bernie Williams and Clay Bellinger, whose son, Cody Bellinger, is currently holding up the offseason. Please come back.

Derek Jeter avoided the game for a family commitment, and took his fair share of heat for it. On the bright side, he avoided Rivera's fate (Rivera is fine, of course -- but ouch).

“It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles,” Clemens said at the event, via Suzyn Waldman of WFAN. “I don’t know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it’s a little worse than that. I think he’s at the hospital now. Unbelievable.”

Rivera's Legacy With the Yankees

When Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte went to the mound to take Mariano Rivera out for the final time 🥹

pic.twitter.com/rwiTlOiuhb — Kent Murphy (@KentMurphy) December 8, 2025

Rivera spoke to press at the event about some advice he wanted to give now-former Yankees reliever Devin Williams, who was struggling over the summer when the event was taking place. Rivera's advice for the new New York Mets closer: let it roll off your back.

"Can't do nothing about it," Rivera said, via ESPN. "Once it's done, it's done. Just learn from it, move on and be confident. You have to be confident in yourself. If you're not confident in yourself, you're playing the wrong sport."

Rivera played his entire career with the Yankees, beginning in 1995 and retiring in 2013. A 13-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion and 1999 World Series MVP, Rivera is the only MLB player ever to be unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!