Yankees Finally Release Paul Goldschmidt Contract Details

The New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to a second one-year contract last week, and the details of that contract have finally been released.

Per New York Post Sports insider Jon Heyman, Gldschmidt will be paid $4 million in 2026, with $500,000 bonuses for 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances. To make room for the Deleware native, the Yankees moved pitcher Clarke Schmidt to the 60-day injured list, per MLB.com.

$4 million is a far cry from Goldschmidt's 2025 salary of $12 million, but the discrepancy is likely due to the different role the veteran will have on the team this season. Last year, Goldschmidt was the Pinstripes' go-to at first base. Now, third year pro Ben Rice is predicted to take that spot.

Paul Goldschmidt's Role for Yankees in 2026

Rice, who arrived to the Yankees after being drafted by the team in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, spent some of 2025 at first, and some at catcher. When Austin Wells was experiencing a midseason offensive slump, Rice was slotted in behind home plate, while Goldschmidt remained at first.

In 2026, Wells should remain as the Yankees' primary starting catcher, with Rice playing most games at first. Goldschmidt, who is turning 39 late this season, will serve in more of a platoon role and bring mentorship from over 15 years of MLB experience to his teammates. The new deal is exactly what he wanted.

"I had such a good time here," Goldschmidt said as Spring Training began. "I was hoping my time wasn't done."

Aug 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt (48) hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

However, Goldschmidt's presence isn't just for vibes or to back up Rice. Goldschmidt was one of the top hitters against left-handed pitchers last season, ranking 8th with a batting average of .336 against southpaws. His ranking falls when comparing home runs (seven vs. lefties, compared to Kyle Schwarber's league-leading 23) but Goldschmidt should be a valuable weapon in the lineup against pitchers like Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal.

Goldschmidt, who previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, is a seven-time All Star and four-time Golden Glove recipient. He also won the 2022 NL MVP award with the Cardinals in 2022.

Last year, his first with the Yankees, Goldschmidt slashed .274/ .328/ .403 for an OPS of .731 during the regular season. The Yankees initially signed Goldschmidt after their offseason plans to re-sign Juan Soto fell through in December of 2024 and he began 2025 with a major hot streak, though it eventually died down. While Goldschmidt could theoretically step up for any infield position, he has spent his entire career at first.

