Where Bo Bichette Would Fit Into Yankees Lineup

Even though he has a meeting set for January 12 with an NL East powerhouse, the New York Yankees are still prepared to go for Bo Bichette.

Yankees fans have heard that before, but now it seems more likely that they've moved on from Cody Bellinger.

At this point, everything is still up in the air. There's a chance Bichette was never a real option and Bellinger returns, but Bichette seems to be the far safer, and smarter option knowing what has gone down with Beli so far.

Bichette, 27, is fresh off his seventh season in the big leagues. The free agent is looking for a change of scenery as Toronto doesn't seem to be interested in bringing him back. If the Yankees were able to land someone who hit .311 last year, it'd be extremely interesting to see where he fits in the lineup.

Bichette's Infield Position

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with second baseman Bo Bichette (11) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch wrote, "In theory, Bichette could open the season at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from left shoulder surgery. But scouts believe Bichette profiles better long-term at second base or third base, positions currently occupied by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon."

Keep in mind, Bichette has exclusively played at shortstop in his big league career. He's been the DH a handful of times as well, but second or third base hasn't ever been a position the Blue Jays put him in.

Obviously, the Yankees have a lot of moving parts here. They want to do what's best for everyone involved, so the sooner they bring Bichette in the more time they have to toy around with him at different positions in spring training.

Extra Element To Bichette Signing

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"A Bichette signing would thus open trade avenues," Hoch added. "Potentially for a starting pitcher, with the Yanks having expressed interest in the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta and the Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore, among others. That holds true for a Bellinger reunion as well, considering Jasson Domínguez would be dislodged in left field."

Yankees fans need to mentally prepare for this team to be done with Bellinger which allows the Bichette signing to happen. Those players aren't super comparable, but both are going to be asking for a contract in the $300 million range.

Bichette, at this point, seems like the far better option. There's still a guy on the market like Kyle Tucker who presents a completely different skillset the Yankees should also consider, but adding Bichette would be a huge win after doing nothing for these past few months.

