Where Bo Bichette Would Fit Into Yankees Lineup
In this story:
Even though he has a meeting set for January 12 with an NL East powerhouse, the New York Yankees are still prepared to go for Bo Bichette.
Yankees fans have heard that before, but now it seems more likely that they've moved on from Cody Bellinger.
At this point, everything is still up in the air. There's a chance Bichette was never a real option and Bellinger returns, but Bichette seems to be the far safer, and smarter option knowing what has gone down with Beli so far.
Bichette, 27, is fresh off his seventh season in the big leagues. The free agent is looking for a change of scenery as Toronto doesn't seem to be interested in bringing him back. If the Yankees were able to land someone who hit .311 last year, it'd be extremely interesting to see where he fits in the lineup.
Bichette's Infield Position
Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch wrote, "In theory, Bichette could open the season at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from left shoulder surgery. But scouts believe Bichette profiles better long-term at second base or third base, positions currently occupied by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon."
Keep in mind, Bichette has exclusively played at shortstop in his big league career. He's been the DH a handful of times as well, but second or third base hasn't ever been a position the Blue Jays put him in.
Obviously, the Yankees have a lot of moving parts here. They want to do what's best for everyone involved, so the sooner they bring Bichette in the more time they have to toy around with him at different positions in spring training.
Extra Element To Bichette Signing
"A Bichette signing would thus open trade avenues," Hoch added. "Potentially for a starting pitcher, with the Yanks having expressed interest in the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta and the Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore, among others. That holds true for a Bellinger reunion as well, considering Jasson Domínguez would be dislodged in left field."
Yankees fans need to mentally prepare for this team to be done with Bellinger which allows the Bichette signing to happen. Those players aren't super comparable, but both are going to be asking for a contract in the $300 million range.
Bichette, at this point, seems like the far better option. There's still a guy on the market like Kyle Tucker who presents a completely different skillset the Yankees should also consider, but adding Bichette would be a huge win after doing nothing for these past few months.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.