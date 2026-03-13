Why Carlos Lagrange Should Make Yankees Opening Day Roster

While he's currently ranked the No. 79 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, New York Yankees right handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange is doing things that most could only dream of.

Fresh off a dominant effort against the Toronto Blue Jays, Lagrange's final line saw him throw four no-hit innings. He struck out three batters and only allowed one walk.

Lagrange's spring ERA sits at 0.93 as he's making a strong case to be on the Opening Day roster. The Yankees are currently dealing with a pair of injuries to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, so that could help the team carve out a spot for him come March 25.

The 22-year old recorded nine whiffs on 19 swings and had five fastballs hit the radar gun at over 102 miles per hour. His stuff is electric, and this team should absolutely ride the hot hand.

Carlos Lagrange Looks Unstoppable

It's crazy to think the Yankees only needed to use three pitchers in a Spring Training game, but four innings of work from Lagrange and three and two thirds from Cam Schlittler will do that. In fact, Lagrange had to finish in the bullpen as he was so efficient he had more left in the tank.

Aaron Judge has been extremely high on Lagrange, even though he went deep on him in a live batting practice, Lagrange responded by striking him out at 102 mph.

Lagrange's heat will be used to his benefit, but many are wondering if he'll be best in small doses. For now, New York is getting the most out of him in a plethorea of roles this spring, but it's interesting that he's only started one game.

Lagrange Could Immediately Help Yankees Bullpen

It's safe to assume this team has hit their cap on starting pitchers, so why not give Lagrange a look in the bullpen? He can only throw so many 102 mph pitches, and it's clear he's at his best when facing each hitter once around.

Three or four innings seems to be his limit, though obviously the team is going to hold him back in Spring Training. They know just how important Lagrange is going to be in the long run, but it feels like this is a make or break moment going into Opening Day.

Putting a guy like Jake Bird in the bullpen is fine, but why go with him when Lagrange is an option? New York already optioned Elmer Rodriguez to AAA, a move that isn't surprising. It's likely Lagrange's fate next, but he's proven why he may be worth taking a chance on sooner rather than later.

