Dark Horse Pitcher Who Could Make Yankees Roster

Jake Bird had a less than inspiring 2025 season with the New York Yankees, if you could even call it a season, but that could all change this spring.

Bird was dealt from the Colorado Rockies to New York at the trade deadline last July, and in his first three games with the pinstripes, the 30-year-old relief pitcher gave up seven runs, six unearned, in just two innings.

Subsequently, Bird was sent to Triple-A on Aug. 5, just four days after being activated by the Yankees, and never returned to the major leagues the rest of the season.

But now Bird has had a full offseason with the Yankees' pitching staff and is looking to break back into the bullpen rotation.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said in January that Bird made some tweaks to his throwing mechanics and was impressed with his offseason at that point.

"It was disappointing for everybody involved that he couldn't contribute for us down the stretch, but I think he's had a great offseason," Blake said.

More importantly, there is now more opportunity for Bird. Last season, Bird had to compete not only with established relievers but also with newcomers like Camilo Doval and David Bednar.

But now, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams are across town with the Mets, and free agent signing Ryan Yarbrough, Angel Chivilli and Paul Blackburn are fighting to make the lineup with Bird, making him a prime dark horse candidate.

Can Bird Make the Cut?

Jun 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird (59) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Yankees are only three games into Spring Training, but MLB.com's Bryan Hoch thinks Bird has a real shot to make the cut.

"That wasn’t the best first impression, but the 30-year-old looks different early in camp, crediting a full offseason working with the Yankees' pitching department," Hoch wrote. "If he continues to generate ground balls and whiffs, Bird could be a nice bullpen find."

Bird has pitched one inning so far this spring, where he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in the 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Not much opportunity for Bird so far, but goes for every Yankees bullpen pitcher.

One reason Blake suggested for Bird's poor finish last season was that he just "ran into some fatigue," and mentioned Bird's impressive first half of the season in Colorado.

There is some validity to Blake's statement. In April, Bird posted a 1.08 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 12 games, and a 2.70 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 games during May. But in June, the earned runs added up to a 4.91 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 games.

It only got worse there when Bird allowed 16 hits, 14 earned runs and struck out just five in nine games during July, resulting in a 19.89 ERA.

A strong start is all Bird could need to crack the Opening Day roster, and as Hoch said, ground balls and whiffs will be the key to Bird's spring success.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!