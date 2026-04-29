Randal Grichuk DFA Puts Another Yankee on Chopping Block for Anthony Volpe Return

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman woke up on Wednesday morning looking to make a change. With promising pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez called up from Triple-A and slated to face the Texas Rangers in the series finale, the Yankees have designated veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk for assignment.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated OF Randal Grichuk for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2026

Signed to be a reliable bench bat, Grichuk was anything but that, and the writing was on the wall for a while. The 34-year-old veteran slashed .194/.212/.323 through 33 plate appearances across 16 games, registering a pair of RBIs while striking out 10 times. His 30.3% strikeout rate was the worst mark of his 13-year MLB career, giving the Yankees every reason to turn the page.

With Grichuk DFA'd, though, his departure added a new layer to Anthony Volpe's looming return. Grichuk was the obvious demotion candidate to make room for Volpe, and now that he's gone, Yankees manager Aaron Boone must consider the other options.

Max Schuemann likely won't last long with Yankees despite Randal Grichuk's DFA

Although the Yankees could consider turning the page on Paul Goldschmidt or J.C. Escarra, both players have their reasons for sticking around. Goldschmidt hasn't been amazing this season, but the former All-Star first baseman showed promise with a two-hit performance vs. the Houston Astros in his last outing on Sunday. Meanwhile, Escarra has been solid behind the plate, and his bat has given New York some decent productivity when fellow catcher Austin Wells has struggled.

With that in mind, recent call-up Max Schuemann will likely be the odd man out when Volpe returns. The 28-year-old infielder was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday as Giancarlo Stanton hit the 10-day injured list, making it look like Schuemann might see some playing time in the near future. That could still happen, but any opportunity will likely end as quickly as it began.

New York Yankees outfielder Max Schuemann (30) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Athletics via trade in February, Schuemann played well for the Yankees in spring training. He slashed .294/.478/.471 with a home run, three RBIs and a trio of stolen bases in 34 at-bats, even drawing a whopping 12 walks. Despite that performance, he started the year with the Rail Riders, batting a pedestrian .203 with a .659 OPS and one HR, seven RBIs and six stolen bases in 23 outings (74 ABs).

Schuemann was promoted in a pinch to be a warm body, so it won't be too surprising to see him leave soon. After all, Volpe's rehab progress is ramping up. He's now at 29 ABs through nine minor-league appearances, notching one homer, three RBIs, two stolen bases and a walk while slashing .276/.300/.379. He still isn't in mid-season form, but that could change soon as Boone "anticipates Volpe playing in more rehab games this week," per NY Daily News Sports' Garry Phillips.

Should Giancarlo Stanton go on the IL, Aaron Boone said Anthony Volpe is “not necessarily” in play for the corresponding move. Boone anticipates Volpe playing in more rehab games this week; he wasn’t sure where that will be yet. #Yankees https://t.co/muajQs8bdT — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 26, 2026

Likely set to see limited opportunities off the bench, Schuemann won't have enough runway to extend his time with the Yankees. He'll likely be sent packing as soon as Volpe is good to go, as the latter gives New York better infield security even if his bat isn't always consistent.

That's just the nature of baseball, though, and Schuemann can always return to the Yankees if he forces their hand with improved play at the minor-league level.