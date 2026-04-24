Paul Goldschmidt's Slump Putting the Yankees in a Difficult Position

The New York Yankees raised some eyebrows when they brought back Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year contract this past offseason. Even though the team-friendly contract didn't pose a long-term risk, Yankees fans wondered if Goldschmidt's presence was needed, due to last season's second-half decline and fellow first baseman Ben Rice primed to break out.

Still, Goldschmidt's affinity for pulverizing left-handed hurlers had fans feeling optimistic that he'd capitalize on any juicy matchups sent his way. Those hopes grew more desperate amid the Yankees' early offensive struggles, leaving those around the Big Apple to wonder why Goldschmidt was riding the bench more often than not.

Unfortunately, the former National League MVP has struggled to do enough to be a consistent lineup option. Goldschmidt has struggled at the plate throughout April, and if those issues don't clear up soon, the Yankees might be forced to make a difficult decision that was unfathomable to imagine when he put pen to paper in February.

Paul Goldschmidt's struggles could tie Yankees' hands

As of Monday morning, Goldschmidt was sitting at a .125/.276/.333 slash line with one home run, three RBIs, four walks and a .609 OPS through nine games (29 plate appearances). Not only has he struggled with eight strikeouts and a 27.6% strikeout rate—his worst since 2011 (29.9%)—but he's also gone hitless across 13 PAs in his last four games.

Yankees fan expect Goldschmidt to mash lefties, but he hasn't even been able to do that. He's batting .111 with a putrid .527 in 23 PAs vs. southpaws in 2026. New York has little reason to play him as long as that trend continues, especially when Rice's right-handed bat is slashing .304/.407/.696 against lefties, scoring a home run in every ninth plate appearance (three in 27).

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Goldschmidt isn't swinging the bat well enough and can't get on the field defensively, one can argue that he's simply wasting a roster spot. Rice has more than proved that he's an everyday 1B and a potential All-Star, while Cody Bellinger can also eat innings at first base when given the chance, especially now that his bat is heating up.

Goldschmidt's future could also be up for debate as Anthony Volpe nears his return to action. The Yankees will have to turn the page on someone to make room, and while Randal Grichuk initially was the top cut candidate, a turnaround in his last few games has left New York fans hoping for an extended stay with the club. Catcher J.C. Escarra and the versatile Amed Rosario likely aren't going anywhere and have at least shown more signs of life than Goldschmidt.

Turning the page won't be easy

At the same time, the Yankees might dig their heels in and stick with Goldschmidt. While moving on makes a ton of sense, New York might feel it owes the respected veteran more leeway, especially after re-signing him just a few months ago. The last thing the team would want is to cut him, only for Goldschmidt to rediscover his magic elsewhere.

Goldschmidt is also close with Aaron Judge, and the last thing the Yankees would want is to upset their star player by releasing his friend. The two bonded in Tampa during the 2023 lockout, and the brief time they spent together played a big role in drawing Goldschmidt to New York.

Mar 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) is greeted by right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“I got the opportunity to meet him and stayed in touch with (Judge)," Goldschmidt said in January 2025, via New York Daily News's Peter Sblendorio. "I know it was written how we got together a few years ago and hit. That’s something I’ve always tried to do, find great hitters or great players or coaches and just try to seek them out and try to learn from them. That was great."

Regardless of the bonds he has, the Yankees need Goldschmidt to wake up and soon. Even if he's a great locker room leader, he isn't helping the team by wasting a roster spot with a bat that's starting to look past its expiry date. He needs to find the spark that convinced New York to re-sign him in the first place.