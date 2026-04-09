Yankees Proven Wrong About Ryan McMahon's Potential So Far

The New York Yankees traded for Ryan McMahon, thinking that they could fix him. It was a fair assessment. In his career, he has always had above-average hard-hit and barrel rates, along with average exit velocities, which are consistently tops in the league. It's about the only thing he and Aaron Judge have in common.

The issue with McMahon hasn't ever been what's under the hood. The talent is there. He's just never had a season in the big leagues, even above league average.

McMahon is a career 88 wRC+ hitter. His best offensive output came in 2022, when he hit .246/.327/.431 with a 97 wRC+, and he has been a touch worse each year since.

Jul 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) reacts from second on a double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

His time with the Yankees hasn't been any better. This is why, when manager Aaron Boone defends McMahon by claiming he is a good hitter, it begs the question: When exactly was this?

"I mean, Mac's a good major league hitter," Boone said, according to Gary Phillips on X. "It's 10 games in, okay? He's scuffling right now, but the reality is, the last 3 games, he's been on base 4 times too with walks and hits and big at-bats."

Ryan McMahon Leaving Much to Be Desired with Yankees Tenure to This Point

It's typical Boone, getting in the foxhole for one of his players. It's why everybody who plays under him reveres the manager. Unfortunately for McMahon, the numbers are the numbers. Boone can say what he wants, and he should keep getting behind his guys, but everybody has access to the results.

Since joining the Yankees, McMahon has hit .189/.303/.297. This season's been even worse, though, tallying just two hits in 33 plate appearances and batting .077/.273/.077. Not a single ball he has put in play has gone for an extra-base hit.

McMahon, who is here for his power, has only hit a ball as far as 344 feet. In fact, he only has two balls that traveled over 300 feet. Both came in the third game of the season against pitcher Tyler Mahle.

Ryan McMahon hits into an inning ending double play pic.twitter.com/WGYA09mUdC — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 9, 2026

Aaron Boone Sticking by Ryan McMahon Despite Disappointment

This is why, against the Athletics, when the Yankees lineup had their second straight slogfest of a night — one in which Amed Rosario could not save them — it seemed fitting he would come to the plate as the game's final out. Here was their statistical worst hitter, who makes Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells look like Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada. The game was in his hands against journeyman Joel Kuhnel.

The at-bat started well enough, too. He took three straight balls. That's where it all went downhill, though.

Kuhnel got a called strike on a sinker at the bottom of the plate. Then, McMahon whiffed on another sinker. After that, Kuhnel threw a sinker that was practically in the dirt. McMahon went golfing and came up swinging at air.

At one point, it looked like McMahon was going to be taking a walk to extend the game and turn it over to the top of the order. Instead, it was just a familiar sight. McMahon struck out. It was his 13th of the young season.

Still, Boone has his faith in McMahon. To him, it's still a slow start.

"We want him to improve even who he's been obviously in his career, and he's off to a slow start right now, but a number of our guys are as well. He'll get it rolling and trust that he will, especially against some of these good right-handed matchups."

Time will tell if the Yankees can finally mine something in him that the Rockies couldn't. The results have just been underwhelming thus far, and Colorado is probably happy the Yankees took on that entire deal.

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