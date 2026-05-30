The Yankees' Biggest Disappointment 1/3 Into the 2026 Season And it Isn't Ryan McMahon

It's easy to pile on Ryan McMahon. He did hit a homer against the Athletics, but he's off to one of his worst starts, and he's never had a season where he's been at or above league average to begin with. On the year, McMahon is hitting .200/.261/352 with a 73 wRC+ and .2 WAR, according to FanGraphs. There was a thought he could breakout, but it was hard to believe that was something the Yankees could expect, considering he was essentially a project to begin with.

If there's one name that probably carries more weight and has had more of a disappointing season based on their expectations, it's Austin Wells. Wells' calling card coming up through the minor leagues was his bat. Instead, he's had only one season that was even considered league-average. That was 2024, where a hot streak carried him to a 107 wRC+.

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) can not handle a bunt by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela (not pictured) in front of catcher Austin Wells (28) during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Last year, in his first full season of catching duties, he hit .219/.275/.436 with a 94 wRC+. This year, it looks like Wells is inching toward another poor year at the plate. He is hitting .176/.288/.275 with a 62 wRC+.

It has gotten to the point where, just like with Anthony Volpe, the questions about his role on the team are growing louder. There are thoughts that a Ryan Jeffers trade could be one move this season, even with him missing some time with a hamate fracture, but whether the Yankees upgrade at the position isn't the point as much as it is wondering how long Wells' leash will be. Once names start being thrown around as a replacement for a player, it's one sign that the patience around them is dwindling.

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Target Field. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In a game where the Yankees were facing Luis Severino, an old friend and a hard-throwing righty, the Yankees opted to go with J.C. Escarra. That was coming off an off-day, too. Things could be trending toward Wells losing his job, and whether that is this year or the next, it's worth noting every time the Yankees bench him in situations like the one against Severino.

The pro-Wells argument

If there is one argument for keeping Wells in the mix for now, it's that the team's strength has been its starting rotation, and Wells has been behind the plate for such strong starts to the year from Ryan Weathers, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren. These young arms have carried the Yankees to a 35-22 record and within 1.5 games of first place during a season when Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón were out for most of it.

In many ways, it's the argument made for Martín Maldonado for the 2022 Astros. Maldonado was known for his defense and game-calling abilities, and the unfortunate truth about Wells is that he's closer to Maldonado at this stage of the game. The Yankees could move off of Wells this season, but does the rotation suffer if he's not behind the dish? That's one thing the Yankees should be considering.

Wells is indeed having a poor season offensively, but catcher defense is still a premium. It's how a player who hit for a 94 wRC+ last season and was benched for a month still managed 3 WAR.