Paul Goldschmidt Is a Dark Horse to Make the American League's All-Star Roster

It's still a little early to start thinking about All-Star Game appearances, but right now, if there is someone on the New York Yankees who probably thought his July would be open, it was probably Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt walked into the year believing he'd have more of a bench role, but with an extended absence due to injury from Giancarlo Stanton and also Jasson Domínguez, that role has expanded.

In 118 plate appearances, Goldschmidt is hitting .265/.345/.531 with a 146 wRC+. This is with a slow start. Granted, it's considerably fewer plate appearances than the likes of Nick Kurtz, Willson Contreras, Munetaka Murakami, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Jonathan Aranda, but it's the only sample size that Goldschmidt is working with.

Of the first basemen who have at least 100 plate appearances, Goldschmidt's 146 wRC+ is fourth on the year. His .870 OPS is sixth.

There are some heavy hitters at the position, so Goldschmidt is obviously not a clear lock, not even as a reserve. It's still worth keeping an eye on him trending in that direction, though. One thing about Goldschmidt is that his peripheral data is that of a hitter who is clobbering the ball every time he makes contact.

Goldschmidt has an average exit velocity of 89.8 MPH, which is just a little above average, but he has an exorbitant 14.5% barrel rate and 48.7% hard-hit rate. Both are well above the league standard. Goldschmidt also has a .407 xwOBA, .302 xBA, and .547 xSLG, so there's plenty of reason to believe that what Goldschmidt is doing is for real.

How Goldschmidt can be added to the All-Star Roster

If there's a world where the above-mentioned first basemen fall off, and Goldschmidt continues to excel in Giancarlo Stanton's absence, in the scenario that Stanton is out until July, why shouldn't there be at least some chatter of making it as a reserve? The All-Star Game roster isn't this sacred thing, anyway.

Now and then, they will allow somebody to play, even if their merits aren't up to par compared to everybody else at their position. Just look at Jacob Misiorowski. He was able to play over Christopher Sanchez, who statistically deserved it more. Misiorowski was given his shot because he was an exciting rookie with electric stuff.

Goldschmidt is a perennial all-star with four Gold Glove awards, five Silver Sluggers, and, more importantly, he won the National League's Most Valuable Player award in 2022. There's a real shot that he could be headed to the Hall of Fame, and 2026 could be one of his last years that he has a chance of suiting up for the Summer Classic.

There is a world where he is given the chance to play based on what he has done, in celebration of one of the league's best first basemen since 2012.