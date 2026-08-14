Trent Grisham Is Finally Giving the Yankees What They've Been Waiting For

It hasn't been the season that Trent Grisham or the New York Yankees expected after he signed the $22 million qualifying offer last November to perform an encore on his breakout 2025 season in pinstripes.

The Yankees' center fielder has been quite inconsistent at the plate, trading blistering hot stretches with ice-cold slumbers that, coupled with his rapidly declining defense in center field, have started to make him a target of fans' hostility during the offensive malaise that has slowed the Bombers down in the dog days of summer.

The highs have certainly been high, as they were when he was among those carrying the offense in early-to-mid June after Aaron Judge initially went down, but his momentum was halted by a hamstring injury north of the border at Rogers Centre. When Grisham returned two weeks later, he hit reasonably well for the next week before the All-Star Break. But he had cooled down tremendously since.

Trent Grisham's post-All-Star struggles put him under the microscope

Following a turbulent week in Chicago, Grisham's numbers had regressed to an incredibly disappointing point. Entering last week's series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 30-year-old was slashing .211/.313/.374 with a 96 wRC+, in the midst of a frosty stretch that called his lineup position into question.

In his first 16 games out of the All-Star break, he had a .345 OPS. His ability to do damage had vanished, yet his plate discipline remained as good as ever. In a lineup with too many free swingers, he almost looked to be intentionally compensating by trying to see pitches and avoid strikeouts as his teammates piled up on those, even at his own offensive detriment. The peripherals, usually his friend, were getting ugly as well.

Trent Grisham peripherals (All-Star Break to August 2) | @YankeesFocus on X/Twitter

After a trade deadline that saw the Yankees forced to address the outfield with Heliot Ramos to try and stay above water, it seemed to unlock something in Grisham, who has become everything that the Yankees have been hoping for in the last week.

A homestand for the ages validates continued faith in Grisham

For a guy who, analytically, had hit well for almost his entire Yankees tenure, dating back to his "We Want Soto" home run against the Dodgers in June 2024, it seemed unfair that so many people were writing him off heading into this post-deadline homestand as a guy with one fluky year. The two weeks he had entering the trade deadline were among the worst he's looked process-wise in several years.

However, he got the homestand started right with a big home run as part of the all-for-naught comeback against the Cardinals on August 3rd, later doubling in front of Luis García Jr. in the seventh to set up his dramatic, go-ahead home run.

His next three games were pretty quiet in the results department, going just 1-for-12 with four strikeouts, but positive trends were showing under the hood. He was getting more aggressive on pitches in the strike zone and had two balls hit at 100 mph or greater in that span. It was a sign of things to come in the coming days.

Even on a day when he struck out three times, Grisham laced a 104.5 mph double deep into the right-center field gap against Chris Sale last Saturday, which was something to note, especially considering his prolonged struggles against left-handed pitching that had gone on even longer than his recent malaise.

One out double for Grisham gives the Yanks their first RISP of the day pic.twitter.com/nYlMLrLPhO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 8, 2026

All of that served as an appetizer for Grisham's best three-game span of the season, where he notched seven hits, three home runs, and five extra-base hits. Of his 12 batted balls from Sunday to Wednesday, Grisham hit six over 100 mph, nine over 95 mph (classified as hard-hit), and 10 over 90 mph.

Even after a down game on Thursday, in which he still hit a should've-been double off Logan Gilbert that was taken away after review due to a badly timed pop-up slide, he finished the nine-game homestand going 12-for-38 with four home runs, eight RBIs, and nine extra-base hits, raising his OPS from .683 to .729 almost overnight. And if you had any doubts, there's no luck involved, baby.

It's been a good week to be Trent Grisham | @YankeesFocus on Twitter/X

The irony in all this is that Grisham, the Yankees' most patient hitter with one of the lower strikeout rates, has become more aggressive, bringing back the power that elevated him to an All-Star-caliber hitter in 2025. But is there a way he can blend this more aggressive side with the plate discipline the team needs?

There are reasons to believe in Grisham going forward

The laws of baseball dictate that not all hot streaks will last forever, and we'll likely undergo the same song and dance about Grisham as the team's leadoff hitter that we did two weeks ago, but on a larger scale, as we talk about the remainder of the season, Grisham has shown that he is, all around, a pretty good hitter.

Trent Grisham's season-long peripherals | YankeesFocus on Twitter/X

His poor start to the season was mired in some pretty gnarly batted-ball luck, as he underperformed his expected numbers considerably (.282 wOBA, .355 xwOBA in April). They balanced out over the coming months, but as his process slipped in July, so did his results. On the season as a whole, he's graded out well in several categories, including essentially every plate-discipline metric and his ability to hit the ball hard in the air.

There's a better player than the surface stats have shown with Grisham, and with time winding down in the 2026 season and, perhaps, his Yankees career, it'd do a lot for the team and his future paycheck to continue mashing the way he has this past week.

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