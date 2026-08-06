3 Reasons Yankees Lack Firepower Needed to Win AL East

The New York Yankees dropped a three-game series to the lowly St. Louis Cardinals a night after George Lombard Jr.'s debut looked like it could spark the big-league club. However, on Wednesday night, the reality of the Yankees' offense was apparent. The dynamic rookie whiffed on three pitches to Ryan Stanek, who overpowered the shortstop, and that became one of many opportunities that the Yankees failed to strike.

The offense has been an issue ever since Aaron Judge went down, and it doesn't seem like it will get any better. They have been on the cusp of catching the Rays for the last two months, and now they are four games behind them in the division, and the Boston Red Sox are within striking distance. They're just two games behind them.

If things keep going at this rate, they'll likely fall to third place in the division. There are a few reasons to believe they will, too.

Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are contributing little

While losing Judge has been tough, and Cody Bellinger going down didn't help, the guys who are there are providing next to nothing. Since returning from the injured list on July 3rd, Grisham is hitting .165/.237/.320 with a 55 wRC+. He has four homers, four doubles, and 8 RBI.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hasn't been any better since then. In that similar span, Chisholm is hitting .191/.255/.393 with a 70 wRC+. He has had a few big moments, but they have been few and far between. The Yankees needed their two veterans to step up, and they didn't. Unless they turn it around, it's hard to see this offensive slog go away.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left) still hasn't found consistency at the plate despite the few moments he's provided lately. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger returns can't come any sooner

The Yankees feel like they're two competent bats away from being a decent lineup. They didn't make the proper additions at the trade deadline, so that means they'll have to wait on Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. It doesn't even feel like they can tread water at that point. They need to keep winning games 2-0, but how long can they do that for?

Bellinger should be back soon, and Judge can potentially be back at some point in September. How far back are the Yankees at that point? Even if they're within striking distance, it may not be enough to claw back to win the AL East — something they absolutely need to do to make their postseason path a little easier.

Deadline additions weren't enough

Luis Garcia Jr. was a solid bat. It's safe to say he's the best offensive piece added at the deadline by a team.

Then, Heliot Ramos is okay depth, but if the Yankees were in a better spot offensively, he wouldn't be starting. You can say the same about his time with the San Francisco Giants.

New York Yankees left fielder Heliot Ramos (34) was one of two players the team added ahead of the trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact is, Brian Cashman needed to add a catcher, and the best opportunity for him was to bring in Adley Rutschman. Instead, Rutschman went to the Boston Red Sox. They weren't even in on Liam Hicks, which was frustrating as well. He would have been an upgrade, but Cashman was worried about what side of the plate he stands on, as his team sends out Austin Wells every night.

Losing the division and potentially not having home-field advantage doomed the Yankees last year. They have always played better at home in the postseason than on the road. One of the last things they need to do is to head into October and then start a series in either Tampa or Boston. Those are two places they have struggled to win, but it feels like they're headed in that direction.

They'll definitely make the playoffs. That just isn't enough, though. They must win the AL East, making their road back to the World Series that much easier.

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