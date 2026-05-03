What Ryan Weathers took from Max Fried's Toolbox in Latest Start

When the New York Yankees traded for Ryan Weathers, it was hard to imagine they would see the results they did so quickly, especially after he failed to get out of the fifth inning in his first start. He then struggled to get out of the fourth in his second. It was an issue of command and not being able to put batters away, more than it was giving up too much hard contact.

At that point in the season, it felt clear that Weathers would be the one to go once Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon returned, but now, those two starts seem like a lifetime ago. Weathers has been an arm that they can depend on, and a reason why the Yankees own one of the best rotations in baseball.

Since the first two starts of the season, Weathers has pitched to a 2.64 ERA in 30.2 innings. On the year in total, he has a 3.03 ERA.

New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Weathers may still be the odd man out once the two big-money frontline starters return, but at least now, he has made the decision even harder for Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, and the rest of the Yankees' brain trust.

Pulling a Fried

If there's a reason why Weathers has taken this leap in his development, it could just be the wealth of talent that's around him at all times, between those veterans like Rodon, Cole, and, of course, the current ace of staff, Max Fried. Fried, in particular, seems to have had a significant influence on Weathers.

A few weeks ago, Fried decided to pitch from the stretch in the middle of a start against the Red Sox, thinking it would help his command. Weathers did the same mid-start against the Orioles when he wasn't happy about the amount of free passes he was giving out, despite striking out three to start the game.

Ryan Weathers, 3Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/HMXZIoRjOn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 2, 2026

Weathers walked Taylor Ward in the first, then Tyler O'Neil in the second. An at-bat against Blaze Alexander to start the third inning was what prompted him to pitch from the stretch like Fried, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. It was a moment where he thought he could have walked his third batter.

His first pitch against Alexander, a 95.3 MPH fastball, missed the zone by a country mile. His second, a 94.7 MPH heater, could have been challenged, as it kissed the outer corner, but it was still called a ball nonetheless.

Weathers then converted to the stretch and immediately got one by Alexander. He swung right through a 96.2 MPH fastball. Alexander swung through another fastball right after that and eventually flew out.

Weathers says he chose to pitch from the stretch because it simplified things for him.

"Sometimes windups can have more moving parts," Weathers said, according to Sanchez. "The stretch is literally just pick your leg up and go. I think that simplified what I need to do."

Weathers didn't walk a batter the rest of the way. He finished the game tossing five innings of one-run ball and struck out five. He was removed in the sixth inning after the first three batters reached. Taylor Ward and Gunnar Henderson both singled, while Adley Rutschman reached on a throwing error by Ben Rice.

It got dicey toward the end, but it was another outing in which Weathers showcased how much talent the Yankees have in that rotation. At some point, they will have to make a really tough decision for a starter who, on most teams, would be a middle-to-front-end arm.