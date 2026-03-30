Ryan Weathers Faces First Test with Yankees

It may be too early to start looking at leaderboards on Fangraphs, but, of the data available for a season in its infancy, the New York Yankees are off to a stellar start with their rotation. In three games, their starters have allowed one earned run over 16 innings. The team that has come closest to that is the Tigers, led by Tarik Skubal. Their rotation thus far has allowed three earned runs.

On the road in Seattle, against a Mariners team that is coming off a dominant win against the Guardians on Sunday Night Baseball, and who were only a few outs from making their first World Series appearance, Ryan Weathers hopes to keep that starter train moving. The newest addition to the Yankees' rotation has all the stuff to make that happen, sitting high 90s with wicked breaking stuff.

Of course, if that rotation starts showing cracks, the upcoming Weathers start could be where it begins. He struck out 21 batters this spring in 17.1 innings, but he also allowed 17 earned runs. His final start, though, was his best, and that's the Weathers the Yankees are hoping they get. After allowing 16 earned runs in 8.2 innings across three starts, he went five innings of one-run ball against the Cubs.

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In that start against Seattle, the Yankees will see if their faith in him will be rewarded — at least in the early goings of 2026. Weathers ended up outlasting former rookie of the year Luis Gil, who also put together a strong final start, and Carlos Lagrange, who was a sensation all camp.

Things are Different in New York

Though Weathers has only been with the Yankees for a short time and hasn't even pitched in his first game yet, the difference between the Yankees and the Marlins has been evident. One such change was his routine between starts.

While with the Marlins, Weathers would throw upwards of 100 innings during his bullpen sessions. The Yankees don't want him to hit that number, though. In his most recent bullpen, he threw 41 pitches from flat ground and another 25 on a mound.

It's a different approach, Weathers notes to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.

"It was weird at first, because I love to throw," Weathers told Joyce. "But now it's kind of like second nature. We got some internal numbers that have really helped me get in the right direction with my throwing patterns. Everything feels good right now, so got to keep rolling with it."

The Yankees are hoping that a lighter workload keeps him on the field. It's the only way he can hit that next level. His arm has every tool possible to make that happen. It will just be about health.

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