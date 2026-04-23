Gerrit Cole's Path to Rejoining Yankees' Rotation Isn't as Clear as it Once Was

The New York Yankees' early success in the 2026 MLB season has come despite them being shorthanded to begin the campaign. A handful of Yankees veterans are currently healing from various ailments, including right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole, who missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. It remains to be seen if he'll be the pitcher he once was when he returns.

The Yankees' starting rotation has been one of baseball's best since the year began, performing just fine without Cole (and Carlos Rodón). New York fans have wondered where the returning righty would fit into the mix, and Luis Gil's slow start to the season seemingly highlighted the top replacement candidate—especially when combined with Cole making his rehab debut with Double-A Somerset last week.

At least, that was the case until Gil faced the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The former American League Rookie of the Year pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and struck out a pair of batters during the 4-0 win over the AL East rival. This latest start improved Gil's stock while placing another obstacle in Cole's path.

Gerrit Cole is facing an uphill battle towards regaining his Yankees job

It'd be one thing if Gil was the only hurdle standing in Cole's path towards returning to the Yankees' starting rotation. Much to his dismay, though, it seems like everyone is doing their job efficiently.

Max Fried is off to another terrific start (3-1, 2.40 ERA) after icing out the Red Sox for eight innings on Wednesday. Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.18 ERA) and Will Warren (2-0, 2.49 ERA) have also done their part, while Cam Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA) is exceeding expectations following an impressive Year 1. Unless any of that quartet, along with Gil, falls off, Cole won't have an easy time re-entering the mix.

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cole's comeback effort also has to compete with Rodón's looming return. Even though the latter won't make his High-A Hudson Valley rehab debut until Friday, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce, he might beat Cole back to the rotation. On Saturday, Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch reported that manager Aaron Boone "still expects" Rodón to make his 2026 big-league debut before Cole.

With both veteran arms expected to get about three rehab starts, it'll be crucial for Cole to capitalize on any opportunity he sees.

Cole will control his own destiny in New York

The 2023 AL Cy Young winner received his first rehab nod against Reading in Double-A action last week, throwing 44 pitches across 4 1/3 innings. He finished with three strikeouts, while allowing a trio of hits, a home run, and a walk. It was far from the best possible performance; however, the high pitch count gave fans hope that he could still handle an MLB workload. Of course, he'll need stronger performances moving forward to reinforce that confidence.

Gerrit Cole's first MLB rehab start is in the books.



4.1 IP | 3 H | 3 ER | 1 BB | 3 K🔥 pic.twitter.com/cfPth2W7JT — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 17, 2026

Cole is an unlikely trade candidate with a $36 million payroll hit in each of the three remaining years on his contract, meaning New York will have to bite the bullet and find a way to make it work. He likely wouldn't accept coming out of the bullpen, even if it were for a short time. That likely means booting either Gil or Weathers out of the rotation, as neither has been as consistent as the other options.

At the end of the day, how Cole performs during his rehab stint will control how the Yankees will handle his eventual return. If he looks like he hasn't lost a step and is already in mid-season form, New York has every reason to get him back in the rotation as soon as possible. But if he falters or suffers a setback, Boone & Co. will have to think about where Cole fits —both in the short and long term—as his fellow rotational arms are performing as one of the MLB's best units.

It's safe to say that Yankees fans will be keeping a close eye on Cole's rehab stint, as it'll shape how and when he can rejoin the starting rotation. That is, if there's any room for him when the time comes.