Why the Yankees Can’t Afford to Take Luis Garcia Jr.'s Bat Out of the Postseason Lineup

With the news that Giancarlo Stanton has been transferred to the 60-day injured list, that meant the Yankees were going to be without one of their big October boppers. Stanton has proven himself to be one of the more dependable bats when the games matter most, despite frequently missing time during the regular season. In the playoffs, Stanton has 18 homers and a .926 OPS, and that's a hard bat to replace.

It's something they'll have to do, though.

While the trade deadline was a bust on the pitching front, the acquisition of Luis Garcia Jr. may have been one of the best, because they now have a big bat in Stanton's place. Whether Garcia can fill the hole left by Stanton is another story, but he has enough pop in his bat to change the complexion of any game.

Yankees' postseason options for Luis Garcia Jr.

The issue with Garcia is what happens when Aaron Judge is healthy. If Judge is the designated hitter right out of the gate, that means there isn't really a place for him. Garcia has primarily been a first baseman when he has taken the field, and the Yankees aren't going to take Ben Rice out of that slot in the playoffs.

One thing the Yankees can consider is putting him at second base. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has played better lately, but if he does fall off again, Garcia does have experience at the position. Defensively, he isn't very good at second, though. Last season, he had minus-7 outs above average and minus-17 defensive runs saved at the position, according to Baseball Savant.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. often leaves much to be desired in terms of defense at second base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he can provide a bat, the conversation between him and Chisholm is one of the things the Yankees will value in the postseason. Is it defense? If that's the case, they would have to start Chisholm. If the Yankees feel they need a boost offensively, then Garcia is the way to go.

The best-case scenario would be Judge returning to the outfield by October. That means Garcia can DH or play first base. That might just be the safest bet, and the Yankees would have to take the training wheels off their captain in the final month of the year in hopes of winning another World Series.

Since being traded to the Yankees, Garcia has been one of the offensive bright spots for a team struggling to scrape together runs. He is hitting .284/.338/.522 with a 137 wRC+ in 74 plate appearances. He also has four homers and nine RBIs.

Whatever the Yankees need to do to keep his bat around, they have to figure it out now that the 2026 MLB postseason is just over a month away.

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