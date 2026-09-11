Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Mets Series (Potentially a Trap Series)

The New York Yankees sit three games behind their American League East rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, after sweeping the Colorado Rockies. Now they'll face another team sitting below .500 in the Mets.

The issue with the Mets series, though, is that they are playing much better than their record shows, and this could be a trap series for the Bombers despite them coming off a strong performance against one of the worst teams in baseball. Over their last 30 games, the Mets are 18-12.

One big reason for the Mets' success could be their defense. According to MLB.com's Mike Petriello, the Mets had a 6 OAA in August and a 5 OAA so far in September. If the Yankees want to take this series and gain ground against the Rays, they need to play crisp baseball and get strong starting pitching performances.

They have the horses on the mound all weekend to get this done, too.

Friday Sep. 11 (7:05 p.m. ET): Nolan McLean (NYM) vs. Carlos Rodón (NYY)

On the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, it's only fitting that New York's two ball clubs will be up against one another. On the mound for the Mets is the upstart McLean, who is the jewel of their organization. He'll be up against the veteran Rodón, who is still building himself up after returning from injury.

New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2022, Rodón has pitched in five games against the Mets. Four were for the Yankees. He has a 3.70 ERA against them with 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP. McLean, on the other hand, has no experience against the Yankees.

Seeing as Rodón is still building himself up and McLean has been better of late, pitching to a 2.32 ERA in his last 15 games, the edge goes to the youngster here. He has been on a roll, while Rodón is still knocking the rust off. It would be a huge boost if the Yankees took a game against one of baseball's better young pitchers because this is a playoff-type matchup.

Saturday Sep. 12 (1:35 p.m. ET): Zac Thornton vs. Gerrit Cole

Cole didn't have his best stuff against the Padres. He allowed four homers — all solo shots — and struck out just three. The caveat is that he pitched into the seventh inning.

Against the Mets, Cole will hope to rebound. Of course, the Mets have owned him over the years. He has a 6.99 ERA in nine appearances against them. On paper, Cole has the track record, and it should be a game where the Yankees have an advantage. They're just up against history with Cole's struggles against their inter-borough brethren. It's hard not to give the advantage to the Yankees, though.

New York Mets pitcher Zac Thornton delivers a pitch during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday Sep. 13 (1:35 p.m. ET): Christian Scott (NYM) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

This game will be like any other Cam Schlittler start. Just give him some runs, and that should be enough for a win. You know Schlittler will give an ace effort and further solidify himself as a game-one starter.

Don't sleep on Scott, though. While the Yankees have the clear advantage here, Scott is no slouch, so don't let the 3.81 ERA fool you. He is far from a middle-to-back-end starter with his stuff.

He has 120 strikeouts in 99.1 IP. Those are wild strikeout numbers, and he can shut down any team. This could be a pitching duel between two of the best young pitchers in baseball. The world just hasn't seen Scott pitch on the big stage.

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