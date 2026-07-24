Yankees Have Easier Trade Deadline Decisions With Sudden Bullpen Emergence

Last season, it was clear that the New York Yankees were in desperate need of help in their bullpen. Luke Weaver had fallen off a cliff, and that could have been due to an injury he sustained at the beginning of the year. Then there was Devin Williams, who seemed to fold every chance he got and didn't stabilize until the end of September. The ineffectiveness of their two-star arms forced them to acquire Camilo Doval, Jake Bird, and David Bednar.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after walking a batter during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looked like the Yankees would have another busy deadline on the relief front this year, too. They ignored the free agent market, and the bullpen seemed like an amalgamation of arms that didn't quite make sense and, at best, had two effective pitchers in Doval and Bednar — and they found out fast that Bednar was the only reliable one.

As the Yankees close in on that August 3rd deadline, the bullpen isn't as pressing as it once was. The reason for that is the emergence of Paul Blackburn and Angel Chivilli. Chivilli got off to a rocky start but has since stabilized and become a strikeout machine in his second stint with the big-league club after being called back up.

Blackburn as a high-leverage arm

Blackburn's rise is an interesting one. When Blackburn started a game at home against the Texas Rangers, it seemed like he wasn't long for the team. He walked two batters in an inning of work and was pulled thereafter. His stuff didn't impress, and it didn't seem like there was much of a reason to have both him and Ryan Yarbrough serve the same role.

Then it all changed for Blackburn right after that start. In his next 39 innings of work as a reliever, he has allowed just seven earned runs and walked 12. On top of that, he is throwing as hard as he ever has.

In his most recent outing against the Pirates, he threw the hardest pitch of his career, which reached 96.9 MPH. The increase in velocity is clear. He threw one pitch at 95 MPH last year. This season, he has thrown 23 that are 95 or more.

Chivilli is off to a stellar start since returning

Blackburn has a lengthy track record to work off of this season. Chivilli doesn't have that, but he has looked spectacular since being recalled from Triple-A by the Yankees.

In nine innings pitched, he has struck out nine, allowed just one run and one walk, and has only allowed three hits. Chivilli averages 97.9 MPH, but his bread and butter has been the changeup. So far, opposing batters are hitting .160 off of it with a .208 slugging.

New York Yankees pitcher Angel Chivilli (57) walks to the dugout out after pitching in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, using the changeup more is something the Yankees may have relayed to Chivilli, because last season with the Rockies, the fastball was his most-used pitch. He threw it 45.9% of the time. This season, Chivilli only uses the heater 20.5% of the time, while the changeup has a 42.6% usage rate. He has become a mini-Devin Williams for a fraction of the price.

While the Yankees should absolutely go out and get Mason Miller, stockpiling on relievers the way they did last year isn't necessary. They seem to have unlocked something in both Chivilli and Blackburn.

In a lot of ways, it's like what the Yankees did in 2024 with Luke Weaver, Jake Cousins, and Tim Hill. Unlocking those three led to a World Series berth. The same could happen this year, except this time around, they should win it.