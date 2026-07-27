Yankees Monday Mailbag 7/27: Outfielder Trade, World Series Run, and Dealing Jasson Domínguez

To submit your questions, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian.

Here are answers to four of the most pressing questions that were on Yankees fans' minds this week:

The biggest offensive need the Yankees have at this moment

Should the Yankees trade for an infielder or outfielder? @theeratakeshita on Instagram

With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton out, they should be looking for an outfielder. They can easily upgrade that without moving too many pieces around, and there is only so much you can do by the deadline, since it's volatile by nature.

The infield hasn't been great, but it feels like boosting it would require a lot of moving parts. If they do hold on to George Lombard Jr., he should be up at some point. They'll probably also hold on to Jazz Chisholm Jr., and it's hard to see them moving off of Ryan McMahon because of the money. It's also hard to see Hal Steinbrenner eating any money with a lockout looming.

If they trade for an outfielder, they can slot them into right field without moving many pieces around. Plus, finding an outfielder will help with Giancarlo Stanton's deal, which is nearly up, and with Trent Grisham headed into free agency. They'll have to fill that since it makes the most sense for Judge to DH.

Replacing Cody Bellinger

Now that Belli is hurt, do they trade for Ward or Moniak? @mattman1199 on Instagram

The better player is Taylor Ward. He'd instantly hit leadoff, seeing as he has a .386 OBP and a 17% walk rate. The problem would be prying him from the Orioles, who probably don't want to do the Yankees any favors, so it's probably easier for them to get Mickey Moniak.

Colorado Rockies left fielder Mickey Moniak (22) hits a sacrifice fly ball in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moniak has a lot of pull power, so that would play at Yankee Stadium. His inability to draw a walk is troubling, though. A 5.6% walk rate isn't great, but with his .875 OPS, it's clear he'd upgrade the lineup.

The Yankees need to do what they can to make it back to the World Series

Will the deadline be enough for the Yankees to make a World Series run? @_not_mikeee on Instagram

The Yankees have one thing other teams don't, and that's a rotation led by three aces with Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, and Max Fried. They got the most challenging part done by setting the foundation with those three. The rest is filling out the roster with smaller pieces like some bullpen arms and potentially an outfielder.

It's much easier to find an average to above-average outfielder on the trade market than it is an ace. If the Yankees can't find the necessary pieces to fill out their holes, then Brian Cashman should rethink this whole general manager thing.

Jasson Domínguez's future with the Yankees looks bleak

Jasson Domínguez? Staying or Going? @steverockydavis on Instagram

It's always nice to see Jasson Domínguez do well. He seems like a nice young man and is easy to root for. That home run on Saturday night against the Phillies was pretty sweet. If there's an opportunity to improve the roster and deal him, they should make it, though. It's less about liking him, and more about the Yankees figuring out a way to win a World Series again.

They should probably trade him. His value is unlikely to go up after this deadline. It's one of those things I would love to be wrong about, especially if they keep him and he becomes a star. That, or he has some big World Series moments if they do hold on to him.