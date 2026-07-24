Yankees Can’t Afford Passive Deadline With Uncertain MLB Landscape

It's safe to say the New York Yankees are the most desperate team in the big leagues right now. While other organizations have had longer championship droughts, the demand to succeed pervades every facet of the team, from executives and managers who proclaim it's championship or bust every year, right down to players like Aaron Judge, who have their legacies at stake.

What makes this season different than most is that, even if the Yankees are ousted from the postseason, which has been the case every year since the 2010 season, they can't say "There's always next year." With an impending lockout, in which both players and owners are set to battle over major issues like a salary cap, the 2027 season is in doubt.

Where this affects the Yankees' core is seeing how old their stars will be by the time the sport returns in 2028. Aaron Judge will be 36. Gerrit Cole will be 37. Carlos Rodón will be 35. As for Giancarlo Stanton, he is likely not to be even on the team as his deal expires in 2028 — though many will find solace in that.

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's Brian Cashman's future to consider. There have been hints that his time with the organization is almost up, and he'll be on his way out of his own volition.

By the time baseball is back, there's no guarantee that their stars will be as effective as they have been in the past. Knowing all of this, and seeing as there's a time limit on Cashman's time here, there may be no better time than now for the Yankees to have a massive trade deadline.

Who knows when this team will be as good as it is now, led by a rotation that has Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and, of course, long-time ace Gerrit Cole.

The path to a championship-caliber deadline

Making a splash doesn't always mean that a team is destined for greatness. Just look at the Mets with Juan Soto.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big move will indeed win the back pages, but the Yankees need a player who would send a shockwave throughout the rest of the sport by landing them, while also having the move make a lot of sense. In this case, the best player available could be Mason Miller.

While Miller can't hit and the offense is their biggest issue right now, pitching is still paramount. By landing him, the Yankees would have a bullpen led by two of the best closers in the sport.

Miller has impeccable command despite being able to reach as high as 104 MPH, and David Bednar hasn't let up a run since before June. With both of those guys at their disposal, a game could conceivably be over by the 7th or 8th inning, depending on when they deploy them.

The savvy moves

The next move the Yankees should look to is right field. Doing business with the Baltimore Orioles would be tough, but if there's a way the Yankees could pry Taylor Ward from them, they should absolutely figure out a way to do that.

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) runs to third base during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everybody looks to Adley Rutschman when it comes to the Birds, but they don't need to spend a fortune at catcher to upgrade the position. Ward would give them a true leadoff man and a right fielder who would allow Judge to DH once he's healthy.

One thing about Ward is his impeccable eye. He has a 17.1% walk rate, which is at the 98th percentile. That comes with an exemplary 4.1 pitches per plate appearance. Last year he averaged 4.2, so this isn't a skill he's new at.

The Yankees can flip between him and Trent Grisham at the leadoff spot depending on the matchup. Grisham, just like Ward, has an elite walk rate. He has a 93rd percentile 13.7% walk rate. On top of that, he sees 4 pitches per plate appearance. The two of them at the top of the order, sandwiching Judge, would make for a pesky top of the lineup that could very well be the best 1 through 3 in the sport come the postseason.

Then, of course, there's catcher. There are a lot of big names out there, but sometimes the best move is the most obvious, and that's Ryan Jeffers. Jeffers is a rental who will hardly cost a ton of prospects, but will also give the Yankees a viable bat with solid defense.

Pulling off this deadline would not just steal the back pages; they'd be shrewd, too. They fix the offense and fortify the bullpen in just three moves.

The prospect cost will be astronomical, but that's not something they should be focused on. Baseball's future is too uncertain.

The focus should be on winning and figuring everything else out later.