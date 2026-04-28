Yankees' Plan for Jasson Domínguez Couldn't Be Clearer After Monday

Former New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez made his triumphant return to the big leagues on Monday. The minor league call-up was unexpected but needed as there was uncertainty surrounding the health of Giancarlo Stanton, who had missed the prior two games ahead of the team’s series opener against the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees didn’t waste any time throwing Domínguez into the fire, immediately placing him at designated hitter for the injured Stanton, hitting sixth. In turn, the young outfielder went 1-for-4 at the plate, including a strikeout.

While Domínguez didn’t have an overly impressive 2026 debut on Monday night, the hope is that he can build off what he did at Triple-A, especially with Stanton being placed on the injured list.

Without Stanton manning the DH spot for the foreseeable future, the Yankees could lean on the 23-year-old Domínguez against right-handed pitching. Then, when they face a lefty starter, the Yankees could go with someone else at DH.

Jasson Domínguez has perfect opportunity in front of him with Giancarlo Stanton on IL

Domínguez, dubbed as ‘The Martian’ for his out-of-this-world talent, surprisingly began the 2026 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre despite a stellar showing in Spring Training, where he hit .347 with four home runs, 11 RBI, two doubles, and a triple.

When spring training ended, and the Yankees decided to roll with veteran Randal Grichuk, fans wondered if Domínguez would bounce back in the minors or continue his spring training slide.

To no one’s surprise, the young outfielder quickly showed that he’s too good for Triple-A and deserved another shot at the majors.

In 24 games with the RailRiders, he slashed .326/.415/.478 with five doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI. He also showcased his speed, racking up eight stolen bases. Looking at his splits, Domínguez had a fair amount of success against right-handed hurlers, slugging .308 with two home runs, 13 RBI, and an .810 OPS. This includes his one game with the Yankees.

However, what was more impressive was his play against lefties in AAA. Domínguez crushed southpaws to the tune of a .389 average, 1.172 OPS, three doubles, a home run, and two RBI in 18 at-bats (11 games).

Last season with the Yankees, Domínguez hit .204 against lefties. But he was much better vs. right-handed pitching with a .274 average.

If he can show that he can handle right-handed pitching in the DH spot, it could give him a path towards staying in the majors. At the same time, it could also push Grichuk out the door, who is hitting .194 with four doubles and two RBI in 16 games.

Domínguez also plays the same position as Grichuk, left field. Most of his playing time in the minors has been in left field, where he has two errors and a .944 fielding percentage in 157 innings. He’s still a work in progress in the field, but if he can show some promise and consistency with the bat, it will keep him in the majors.