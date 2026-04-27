Yankees Call Up Jasson Domínguez and Now One Veteran's Days Are Numbered

The New York Yankees' reinforcements have arrived.

One day after there was buzz regarding a potential call-up, the Yankees made things official on Monday afternoon by officially promoting outfielder Jasson Domínguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With questions surrounding Giancarlo Stanton and a potential injured list stint after missing the last two games, calling up Domínguez was a no-brainer.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 27, 2026

Rather than rush him into the big-league lineup, the Yankees played it safe with Domínguez this spring. They started the former top prospect in Triple-A, hoping he'd rediscover his touch after a quiet spring, opting to give one of their final bench spots to veteran OF Randal Grichuk—a former "Yankees killer."

Although Grichuk has occasionally stepped up when New York has needed him, Domínguez's MLB return isn't good news for the former's outlook with the Bronx Bombers.

Jasson Domínguez's promotion could accelerate Randal Grichuk's exit

When looking at the whole 2026 season so far, it's hard not to be disappointed with Grichuk's performance. A five-time 20-home run hitter with a career OPS of .761, Grichuk has struggled to give Yankees fans much to cheer about, slashing .194/.212/.323 with two RBIs, one walk (to 10 strikeouts), and a career-worst 47 OPS+ in 16 games (33 plate appearances).

The slow start to the campaign made Grichuk the obvious odd man out when discussing potential releases for when the likes of Anthony Volpe, Carlos Rodón, and Gerrit Cole return from their respective injuries. Sure, he's turned things around lately (slashing .333/.316/.556 with six hits in the last seven games), but that doesn't change the fact that someone will lose a roster spot eventually.

New York Yankees right fielder Randal Grichuk (34) sliding safely into home in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Domínguez has mostly played left field whenever given an MLB opportunity, which is where Grichuk has mostly played this season, splitting time with Cody Bellinger. The 23-year-old Dominican young gun hit 10 HRs and drove in 47 RBIs while slashing .257/.331/.338 with a 101 OPS+ in 123 games with the Yankees last season, and could improve on those numbers after regaining confidence in the minors.

In 24 outings (106 plate appearances) with the RailRiders this season, Domínguez has racked up three HRs, 15 RBIs, and 13 walks with a .326/.415/.478 slash line. Dubbed "the Martian" due to his otherworldly potential as a prospect, Domínguez's switch-hitting skillset could seriously help the Yankees, especially against left-handed pitchers, whom he owns a 1.172 OPS against in 84 PAs this season.

Next few games will tell a lot about Grichuk's outlook

Yankees fans will have a better idea of where Grichuk stands and when a divorce could occur in the next few days.

As of writing, New York has yet to put Stanton on IL, likely signaling one of two scenarios. The first being that Stanton is healthier than fans believe, and that manager Aaron Boone doesn't expect any potential ailment to linger. The second scenario, which I find more likely, is that the Yankees want to wait a few more days to see how Domínguez performs and if he doesn't look out of place, they'll feel more comfortable about sidelining Stanton.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Fenway Park. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

After all, Volpe will be back from his rehab stint soon, meaning there will be a roster casualty. If Domínguez hits well and Volpe returns, let's say, in the next week or so, the Yankees can turn the page on Grichuk without needing to place Stanton IL or call anyone up.

The Yankees' LF situation would also be more than fine if Grichuk were removed from the conversation, whether that happens in a few days or weeks. Assuming Domínguez proves he belongs, the young outfielder can share left field duties with Bellinger. Each outfielder is more than capable of taking on the designated hitter role when the other is fielding fly balls. That combination has more everyday upside compared to the current Grichuk-Bellinger tandem.

Grichuk was signed when the Yankees' roster was filled with question marks and injuries. Fast forward a few months after the signing, and New York's roster is slowly nearing full health, and every roster spot must be maximized. If Domínguez lives up to the hype and proves that his call-up was worth the wait, there won't be much that Grichuk can do to alter his looming fate.

That's just the nature of baseball, though. Grichuk served his purpose when the Yankees needed him, and now it's time to move on. Hopefully, the 34-year-old outfielder can land on his feet as he looks to prove that his MLB career isn't over yet.

His time in New York, however, will be soon.