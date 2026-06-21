Yankees Right to Play Long Game With Elmer Rodriguez Start No Matter the Results

When Aaron Boone announced that Elmer Rodriguez would be starting in place of Gerrit Cole, it was something that nobody saw coming. The first thought most probably had was whether one of the team's aces was hurt. That was put to rest fast by Boone when he explained that it was just a move to give the rotation an extra day.

"It's something we've been kicking around the last few days," Boone conveyed, according to the Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

If there was any fear that this was about Cole being injured, Boone dispelled that notion fast. Cole is perfectly fine.

"I think he's recovered well, too," Boone continued. "But we also want to play a long game with all these guys. Obviously, Carlos (Rodón) comes back. (We have) younger guys in the rotation that have logged a lot of innings. Feel like they're all in a good spot but want to be pretty mindful of this as we go through the summer with a long stretch here."

The long game

The Yankees are looking at one of the longer stretches of the year without any days off. They'll be playing 16 games in 16 days, with little respite unless nature intervenes.

While potentially losing a series to the lowly Cincinnati Reds, who sit 9.5 games out of first place and are three games under .500, isn't a good look in the micro, it's the macro the Yankees have eyes for. In the grand scheme of things, it probably won't decide their championship aspirations. Temporarily going with a six-man rotation can, though.

If one extra day of rest is good for the likes of Cole and Carlos Rodón in the long term, the Yankees should do whatever they can for their horses. It's October, where their arms will be needed, after all.

Plus, it doesn't help that Warren, who has been dependable for the most part, has floundered in his most recent starts. Warren logged 4.1 innings against the Guardians. He lasted just four innings against Toronto and, despite pitching into the sixth inning against the Reds, those 5.2 IP hardly matter if you allow six runs.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren (29) reacts after giving up a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Two were earned after an error, and his eight strikeouts were the third highest on the year, but the longball was what eventually did the Yankees in that game. Spencer Steer blasted Warren with a no-doubter that came off his bat at 102.3 MPH and traveled 407 feet. It was a shot that would have been out in every park.

After watching how easily Cam Schlittler and the bullpen rolled through Cincinnati, then watching Warren give up that homer and five doubles, his spot in the rotation may not be as dependable as it once was, and they can't afford too many days where they overtax the bullpen with the way it is constructed right now. That's another reason an extra arm at this point isn't all that bad.

Command issues

Of course, Elmer Rodríguez may not look much better than Warren has as he makes his return to the big leagues. Rodriguez's command isn't as sharp as it was last year. He's sitting on a 4.24 BB/9, a year after he had a 3.42 BB/9. He has been better of late with a 3.68 BB/9 in his last four starts, but he hasn't struck out a ton of batters during this stretch. He has 17 strikeouts in 22 innings.

New York Yankees pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In two of his three starts in the big leagues, Rodriguez has allowed four walks. The Reds are a softer landing spot, with a team 92 WRC+, and he may be able to get away with that against them, but then again, Warren may not agree with that sentiment.

Either way, calling up Rodriguez is the right move. The overall health of the rotation is more important than a June start against the Reds. Ask those Knicks about a 2-8 stretch in January, and if it hurt their chances against the Spurs in the NBA Finals.