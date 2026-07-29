The New York Yankees have a surplus of starting pitchers at their disposal as the trade deadline approaches.

With Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodón all locks in the rotation, the Bronx Bombers may look to deal arms like Will Warren, Ryan Weathers and Elmer Rodríguez to bring in a bat or reliever. It's a simple case of shoring up weaknesses by offering from a position of strength.

However, the Yankees may have another trade chip at their disposal. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, a few teams have inquired about rehabbing starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt. The 30-year-old righty is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and has yet to begin a rehab assignment. Last year, Schmidt made 14 starts and logged a respectable 3.32 ERA and 3.95 FIP across 78.2 innings pitched before going under the knife in July.

According to Joel Sherman, Clarke Schmidt is generating trade interest from a few different teams.



He’s been out since last July as he recovers from TJS but is expected back sometime in September. pic.twitter.com/4qoN5815NJ — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) July 28, 2026

Why Clarke Schmidt still has value to the Yankees

Despite Schmidt's long absence from major league action, the Yankees should still hang on to him at the trade deadline.

Schmidt has dealt with injuries in the past, but he's been successful as both a starter and a reliever when healthy. In addition to his solid 2025, the righty emerged as an effective starter in 2024 with a 2.85 ERA, 3.58 FIP and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 26.3% of batters he faced.

Two years before that, Schmidt was a dependable relief option capable of pitching multiple innings. In 26 appearances out of the bullpen, he recorded a 2.74 ERA while opponents hit just .202 against him.

Clarke Schmidt, Wicked 86mph Knuckle Curve. 😷 pic.twitter.com/OjiLCbnK0G — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 6, 2025

Given that Schmidt is still rehabbing and on track to return in either August or September, the Yankees wouldn't utilize him as a starting pitcher this year. Instead, they would use him as a reliever like they did in 2022, and his success in that role allows him to make an immediate impact.

The Yankees are additionally in need of a reliable option in long relief. Entering this season, Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarbrough were the primary options in this role. But Yarbrough has a 4.64 ERA, while Blackburn is taking on a significantly larger role in the bullpen due to his success. Plugging in Schmidt as the long man would not only save most of the high-leverage bullpen arms, but additionally allow him to build up his arm and eventually return to the rotation next season.

Choosing to hang on to Schmidt would make either Warren or Weathers the odd man out, and if the Yankees need to get rid of a starter, it should be Warren. The 27-year-old showed enough flashes earlier in the year to make him an intriguing option for other teams, but his struggles from June onward (6.45 ERA) and atrocious track record against AL East opponents (6.42 ERA) leave him in desperate need of a change of scenery.

Compared to both Warren and Weathers, Schmidt is a more proven pitcher who could be a versatile asset to the Yankees in the future despite currently being injured. His past success in the bullpen makes him a great option in relief when he comes back this year, while he'd return to the rotation in 2027 (assuming there is a 2027 season) and aim to build off the impressive form he showed in 2024 and 2025.