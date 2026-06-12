Yankees Prospect Dax Kilby's Rehab Assignment Just Took a Turn for the Worst

The Yankees are fortunate to have a promising prospect pipeline, filled with young pieces who could become core building blocks in the near future. One of New York's top up-and-comers is shortstop Dax Kilby, who was drafted 39th overall last year and is currently the franchise's No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Unfortunately, the Yankees and their fans haven't seen much of the 19-year-old prodigy this season. Kilby has been dealing with a hamstring injury he picked up during Spring Training. He eventually started his rehab assignment late last month; however, it was short-lived. He suffered an apparent setback after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout against the Tigers in a Florida Complex League game on May 28 and hasn't played since then.

Some film of Dax Kilby hitting at the #Yankees MiLB complex:



Had a groundball up the middle, a hard-hit liner to LCF, a walk, and a strikeout. pic.twitter.com/AWl0y5SFdi — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) March 19, 2026

Sadly, the latest update on Kilby doesn't provide much optimism. On Friday morning, freelance MLB reporter John Brophy pointed out that "it seems like the Yankees put Dax Kilby back on the IL." Although an official announcement hasn't been made, Kilby's minor-league baseball profile lists him as being on the seven-day injured list.

It's safe to say, this isn't the next update that Yankees fans were wanting to hear.

Dax Kilby reportedly lands on IL after suffering setback during rehab

The latest news comes a few days after Baseball America's Josh Norris confirmed that Kilby's "nagging hamstring injury" was behind his setback.

Knowing that Kilby is going to miss another portion of the 2026 season, even if it only lasts a week or so, is a major disappointment. The Newnan, GA native oozes potential that would've been great to see in action, as his left-handed batting power is something to marvel at.

Yankees fans were given a glimpse of what Kilby could do when he turned pro last year, playing 19 games for Single-A Tampa. The limited sample size gave good reason to be excited about his future, as Kilby slashed .353/.457/.441 across 68 at-bats, racking up four extra-base hits (two doubles and two triples), nine RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 13 walks.

Dax Kilby didn't play much in 2025, but what he did was enough to leave Yankees fans excited about his future—if he can stay healthy. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's without even bringing up Kilby's underlying stats. Prospect Savant's hitting percentiles further illustrate just how dangerous the 2025 first-rounder looked in his brief Single-A run, ranking highly when it comes to:

Statistic Dax Kilby Percentile Expected weighted on-base average .363 90th Expect batting average .300 96th Expected slugging percentage .390 84th Exit velocity 91.9 mph 91st Hard-hit rate 45.6% 85th Chase rate 12.74% 97th Whiff rate 15% 94th Speed 10.00 100th Prospect Savant score 100.00 100th

Again, those numbers come from a small sample size, but they're doing more than enough to show what kind of player Kilby could be for the Yankees. His MLB prospect profile notes that he has a better shot at developing into a second baseman or center fielder due to his "funky arm action." But it's safe to say that he has the potential to make a difference wherever the Yankees can eventually fit him into the lineup.

For now, it's all about monitoring Kilby's situation to see when he'll return to his rehab assignment. The organization must do right by the talented prospect by being patient with his recovery, as the last thing fans want to see is another untimely setback that could hinder his development.

Kilby is a work in progress who likely won't join the Yankees for a few years, giving him plenty of time to maximize his potential and prove that he can stay healthy for long stretches. Assuming that he can accomplish that without issue, the future looks extremely bright for New York's No. 3 prospect, even if his present path has been rockier than expected.