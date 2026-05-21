Yankees Should Buy Low, Trade for Marlins Reliever to Solve Bullpen Problems

Much has been written about the Yankees' bullpen struggles of late, especially as they aren't going away on their own. General manager Brian Cashman could turn the page by calling Miami Marlins general manager Gabe Kaplan to make a deal for reliever Pete Fairbanks.

The 32-year-old is in his first season with the Marlins. Before that, he called Tampa Bay home and made a name for himself as the Rays' closer, picking up at least 23 saves in each of the previous three seasons.

Fairbanks switched coasts in December by signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Marlins. So far, things haven't exactly gone well for him in Miami.

The right-hander is 1-2 with five saves and an unsightly 9.00 ERA in 11 appearances this season. But part of his struggles can be attributed to the nerve problem in his right hand, which landed Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list last month.

Pete Fairbanks is one of the more intriguing options to help fix the Yankees' bullpen woes. | John Jones-Imagn Images

He returned to the active roster earlier this week, blowing a save Saturday against the Rays. It was his second blown save of the season. While not encouraging for Faribanks, his rocky campaign actually works to the Yankees' favor.

Yankees must swing on buy-low Pete Fairbanks opportunity

Cashman can come in and buy low on Fairbanks. Given his rocky start to the season and his expiring contract with the Marlins, it shouldn't take much to pry Fairbanks from Miami.

Earlier this year, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand predicted the Marlins could use Fairbanks as bait.

"Given the eternal need for bullpen arms around the Trade Deadline, however, the Marlins could move Fairbanks this summer if their season isn’t going well, giving them a prime trade chip," Feinsand wrote. "Fairbanks has collected 75 saves while posting a 2.98 ERA over the past three seasons with the Rays, establishing himself as one of the more consistent relievers in the league."

Scouting report

According to Baseball Savant, Fairbanks relies on his four-seam fastball, which averages 97 mph, on more than half of his pitches. His arsenal also features a cutter, which he throws 29.7% of the time, and a slider.

Pete Fairbanks's fastball and cutter would make him an immediate threat out of the Yankees' bullpen. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Fairbanks has been especially solid against right-handed hitters during his eight-year MLB career, holding them to a .193 batting average. For reference, the Yankees are allowing a .219 BA to righties this season—sixth-best in the Majors.

The Milwaukee native began his baseball journey in 2015 as a ninth-round draft pick of the Rangers. Fairbanks made his big-league debut in 2019 but only had eight appearances before the Rangers traded him to the Rays.

Tampa experimented with Fairbanks as a closer in 2022, when he picked up eight saves with a 1.13 ERA in 24 games.

Would Fairbanks come in and solve all of the Yankees' bullpen problems? Unlikely. But if healthy, he would give manager Aaron Boone a reliable high-leverage reliever, and one can never have too many late-inning arms. That gives Cashman every reason to try to pull off the buy-low trade before another reliever-hungry club beats him to the punch.