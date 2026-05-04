Remembering Our Favorite John Sterling Yankees Home Run Calls

The baseball world—and the Yankees Universe—lost a legend Monday morning, as longtime radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling died at the age of 87. For 36 seasons, Sterling was a steady, familiar voice on the radio waves, the lifeblood of Yankee fandom personified in a commentator, whether it was his catchphrases—“That’s baseball, Suzyn”—his memorable and personalized home run calls for Yankees players, or the indefatigable energy with which he called a game.

If you spent any time in New York in the last three decades, you heard Sterling’s voice, which became as synonymous with the Yankees as did the pinstripes and interlocking ‘NY’ on the club’s caps, blaring out his trademark victory screech to trumpet a Yankees win or venting on-air about one of the team’s mishaps—“They run the bases like drunks.”

From September of 1989 to his retirement in April of 2024, Sterling called 5,420 regular season games and 211 postseason games, including a streak of 5,060 consecutive games called from 1989 to 2019 that would make the Iron Horse proud.

Sterling was one of a kind. So in tribute to the great Sterling, let’s remember some of his best and most entertaining home run calls over the years.

Most memorable John Sterling Yankees home run calls

“Bern, baby, Bern” - Bernie Williams

The first and most iconic of the Sterling home run calls, the legendary announcer referenced the song, “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps for a witty home run call of the Yankees center fielder. The call instantly stuck and is a favorite among fans to this day.

“The BamTino” - Tino Martinez

Martinez, after struggling during the Yankees’ 1996 World Series run, desperately needed a big hit with the bases loaded in Game 1 of the 1998 Fall Classic. He did just that, belting a grand slam to send Yankee Stadium into a frenzy, and prompting Sterling to rise to the occasion with a little wordplay courtesy of the nickname of a franchise legend. Sterling later conjured up other Ruth-ian nicknames for Yankees stars, such as “The Giambino" for Jason Giambi or “The Sanchino” for Gary Sanchez.

“A thrilla by Godzilla” - Hideki Matsui

No game today so how about a throwback video? The “Thrilla by Godzilla." #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/3AysZ5bb0M — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 20, 2017

The perfect rhyme and nickname for the Japanese slugger, Sterling made Matsui home runs even more enjoyable for Yankees fans.

“An A-Bomb from A-Rod” - Alex Rodriguez

“An A-Bomb….FROM A-ROD!”



One of Sterling’s legendary calls, what was your favorite home run call by John Sterling? pic.twitter.com/uRG9H5UObu — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) May 4, 2026

Perhaps one of Sterling’s best, a fitting symmetry between Rodriguez’s feat of strength and his nickname. Sterling’s emphasis and delivery on this one also put it over the top.

“The Melk Man delivers” - Melky Cabrera

Cabrera, not as heralded as some of the stars on this list, was a fan favorite when he first came up to the big leagues in the mid-2000s. And Sterling, playing off of Cabrera’s first name-inspired nickname, had a creative call at the ready whenever Cabrera left the yard.

“Robbie Canó, and don’t ‘cha know” - Robinson Canó

Nothing like a John Sterling “Robby Cano, Don’t Ya Know!” home run call. Always the best lol 🕊️🐐💙 pic.twitter.com/ZFEBVvNWzP — Jdab (@JDabz87) May 4, 2026

A classic Sterling rhyme, one that almost any Yankees fan will bring up in conversation about memorable Sterling calls.

“Swishalicious” - Nick Swisher

Just like the former gregarious Yankees outfielder, Sterling’s home run call was loud and proud—and certainly one of a kind. Sometimes, Sterling would add “Jolly Old St. Nick” to his calls for Swisher.

“Positively Damonic” - Johnny Damon

Once seen as a devilish figure dating back to his days with the hated Red Sox, it’s fitting that Sterling, ever the wordsmith, chose this as one of his memorable calls for the Boston turncoat. Calling Damon's home runs “Johnny Rockets” only added to the flair of this call.

“He sends a Tex message” - Mark Teixeira

One of Sterling’s best puns became a fan favorite, just like the three-time All-Star, known for his blend of power, patience and defense, did during New York’s 2009 championship-winning season.

“Gardner plants one” - Brett Gardner

Ohhhh let the Gardy Party begin!



Gardner plants one in the right field seats! pic.twitter.com/fdkX2TTB6f — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 3, 2021

A clever play on words using Gardner’s last name, it was often preceded by the line, “Gardy goes Yardy,” and coupled with the phrase “Gardy Party.”

“The Grandy Man can” - Curtis Granderson

Sterling made the acquisition of Granderson, a premier power-speed threat, even sweeter with a reference to the song, “The Candy Man”, originally from the movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. What made it even better is that Sterling actually sang this one on the mic.

“Yes in-Didi” - Didi Gregorius

Simple, yet effective. Plus, what followed made it even more memorable. “Gregorius makes Yankee fans euphorious. Ahhh, it’s the dawning of the age of Gregorius.”

“Like a good Gleyber, Torres is there” - Gleyber Torres

It's GLEYBER DAY!



And Like a Good Gleyber, Torres is There! pic.twitter.com/LufeNJEKvZ — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 30, 2024

Sterling’s Torres call came in many brilliant forms. There was his play on the State Farm jingle, his dubbing that it was “Gleyber Day”, or declaring that the Yankees infielder was the “Gleyber of the month.”

“Giancarlo, non si può de stopparlo!” - Giancarlo Stanton

It is a STANTONIAN HOME RUN! Ohhhhh did he hit that one! High and Far and DEEP to Left Field to give the Yankees the LEAD!



Giancarlo! Non si puo Stoparlo! pic.twitter.com/zcHMbXvIYF — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 26, 2024

Sterling went above and beyond for one of the biggest Yankees acquisitions of the 2010s, using an Italian phrase that roughly translates to, “Giancarlo, you can’t be stopped.” He would sometimes add that Stanton’s homer was a “Stantonian blast” for good measure.

“All Rise! Here comes the Judge” - Aaron Judge

That ball is gonna be.... GONE!



It's a JUDGIAN Blast!



All Rise! Here Comes the Judge! pic.twitter.com/4isUdN0ZQ0 — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 17, 2024

A phrase that has become synonymous with Judge’s home runs and has resonated with the robe-and-gavel donning members of the team’s fan base.

Honorable mentions

“El Capitan” - Derek Jeter

“Jorgie juiced one” - Jorge Posada

“Shane Spencer, the home run dispenser” - Shane Spencer

“The Sun will come out, Tanaka! Bet your bottom dollar with Tanaka! - Masahiro Tanaka

“The Toddfather” - Todd Frazier

“Romie, my homie” - Austin Romine

“Higashioka, the home run stroka” - Kyle Higashioka

“A Soto Photo! He’s Juan-derful! Marvelous” - Juan Soto

“Gio Urshela, a most happy fella” - Gio Urshela

“Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising sun says Sayanara” - Ichiro Suzuki

And, because these are so fun, here's a compilation of Sterling's best calls for your viewing pleasure.

Remembering the legendary John Sterling and some of his most famous calls ❤️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/cKlpvEgnFI — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

More MLB from Sports Illustrated