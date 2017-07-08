Amanda Nunes, the women's bantamweight champion in UFC, was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness Saturday, and her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko that was scheduled to headline UFC 213 on Saturday has been canceled, according to MMA Junkie.

Nunes won the bantamweight title in July of 2016 by defeating Miesha Tate and then defended the title for the first time against Ronda Rousey in December. The fight between Nunes and Shevchenko was going to be the first bantamweight title fight since 2011 that did not feature either Rousey or Tate.

With the Nunes vs. Shevchenko bout canceled, the fight for the interim middleweight belt between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker has been moved to the main event, according to MMA Junkie.

UFC 213 will take place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and can be seen on pay-per-view.